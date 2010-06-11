Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 150+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

Minneapolis Police Search For Sexual Assault Suspect

Minneapolis Police are investigating several reports of women being victimized by a stranger.

Minneapolis Police Search For Sexual Assault Suspect

They say in the past week… they’ve gotten three reports of the suspect… first going to the bedroom window… and through the screen… threatening physical and sexual harm

During the most recent incident… the man was able to get inside the apartment and police say the victim did struggle with the suspect.

Police think it is the same man responsible for all three attacks..they say they are looking for a black male … 5 foot ten to 5 foot 11… with shoulder length hair in braids between the ages of 18 and 30.

  1. Carolyn Perkins says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Very frightening. As if this world doesn’t have enough cruelty and hate.

