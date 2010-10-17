Man Acquitted For Murder Is Back Behind Bars

A Brooklyn Park man, once charged with murder in connection with a deadly Robbinsdale home invasion almost three years ago is back in jail.

28 year old George Watkins, is in jail facing three felony charges for sexual assault, domestic assault by strangulation and burglary after a chase with Brooklyn Park Police Friday morning.

Back on the early hours of New Years Day 2008, Robbinsdale police say Watkins was one of two men who knocked on the front door of a Robbinsdale home and forced their way in.

Investigators say the men robbed the two couples inside the home and shot the homeowner, 28-year-old Jamis Marks. He died later at the hospital. Jamis Marks had only been married to his wife, Heather, for a year and a half.

The investigation also found Watkins dragged Heather around the home while he took her belongings, including her wedding ring.

Last September, a jury acquitted Watkins on all of the murder and robbery charges due to a lack of credible witnesses. Prosecutors said a second man, Keith Hemphill, was the person who pulled the trigger. His charges were also dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

But Friday morning, Watkins surfaced again when officers say his girlfriend walked into the Brooklyn Park police department and said Watkins had assaulted her. Officers say they then went to Watkins’ Hampshire Avenue home and when they approached the door, he ran.

They caught up with Watkins a few blocks away, where neighbors saw him jumping fences and hiding in garages. One family said he stole their bike. Watkins was arrested when officers caught up with him on Idaho Avenue.

Jamis Mark’s father, Steve Marks, said he isn’t surprised by the latest alleged crime spree.

“I believe that George Watkins is a career criminal. I believe that he should have been put in jail long before my son was murdered,” said Steve Marks from his South Dakota home.

“The thing about it is, it’s not going to bring back my son. I love my son very deeply. My son was a great kid, a great man. It’s not going to bring him back. I just wish that it would have never happened,” he added.