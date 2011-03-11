WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mark Dayton Makes His Final State Of The State Address | Story: Dayton Sets Stage For 2017

Koskie On The Concussion That Ended His Career

March 11, 2011 6:05 PM By John Lauritsen
Filed Under: Athletic Trainers, Concussion, Corey Koskie, Justin Morneau, MLB, Sports Injury

By John Lauritsen, WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good news for Twins fans: Justin Morneau played four innings at first base Friday and said he felt normal.

Morneau struck out in his first at-bat, but then reached base on an error after lifting a fly ball to left field, before being pulled from the game.

Morneau is trying to come back from a concussion he suffered last summer. It’s something a former Twin knows all about that.

“I remember walking up to the plate, thinking OK which way do I run again?” said Corey Koskie.

It sounds almost funny now, but there was nothing funny about what Koskie was going through after he suffered a concussion during a Major League baseball game.

“Headache, nausea, dizziness — you just kind of go down the chain. I had it all,” said Koskie.

Koskie was playing third base for the Milwaukee Brewers when he chased a little flare. He dove and landed awkwardly.

“I just look at the film today … and I think, how could I have gotten hurt from that one?”

But hurt he was — so much so that it ended his career.

Friday Koskie spoke to a group of more than 700 athletic trainers at the Hilton in Minneapolis for their national symposium. He told them about the injury, and the three plus years it took for him to recover.

“It’s not like years ago when coach would say you got your bell rung, get back in the game. That’s not appropriate care for a head injury and should never be done,” said Marjorie Albohm, president of the National Athletic Trainer’s Association.

It’s a sports injury that’s become all too common in every sport. Brett Favre suffered one against the Bears, and a check by Zdanno Charra of the Boston Bruins on the Montreal Canadiens’ Max Pacioretty, led to a concussion and broken vertebrae. And of course, there’s Morneau’s concussion.

“I’ve talked to Justin … he’s called me many times and he’s frustrated and wants to know why this hasn’t this gotten better,” said Koskie.

Koskie’s message is that no two concussions are the same and all are severe. The similarities between Morneau and Koskie are uncanny. Both were born in Canada and love hockey. Both came up through the Twins’ organization. And both have suffered career threatening concussions. Koskie is just hoping Morneau’s concussion doesn’t take as long to heal.

“I’m glad to see that he’s back out there. I hope he’s feeling good … I hope he is truly feeling good and doesn’t rush himself back,” said Koskie.

Koskie said that the hardest thing for pro-athletes to do is to wait for concussion symptoms to go away.

Many try to return too fast, and that makes them susceptible to brain injuries.

More from John Lauritsen
Comments

One Comment

  1. global job search says:
    March 7, 2012 at 9:48 am

    After I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service? Cheers!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia