Man Lives In Glass Apartment Inside Mall Of America

March 28, 2011 8:32 AM
By Kerry McNally, WCCO-TV

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota’s campaign “Let me see you move” is now on display at Mall of America.

St. Paul’s Scott Jorgenson, the “Human Doing” is spending a month in a glass apartment in an attempt to show us all how to live a healthier life.  For 30 days and nights he’ll be under the watchful eyes of thousands of people on-line and hundreds right outside his door.

“When they spoke to me about the Do Campaign, it’s that nobody moves anymore. I was living proof I didn’t think of myself as lazy,” Scott said.

Three to five times a day Scott will exercise.  Through Facebook and Twitter, online followers vote on precisely what he will have to do for a minimum of 10 minutes.

“When the time comes, whichever activity has the most votes he comes out and does it,” Dr. Marc Manly, chief prevention officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, said.

Dr. Manly added that he’s already seeing a major shift in Jorgenson’s lifestyle.

“He’s also doing other things that aren’t even on the list. He’s taking walks around the mall, he’s doing some special activities. So he’s an active guy now and that’s a big change from just four days ago.”

Despite the prying eyes, Jorgenson does have all the comforts of home and was even allowed to bring some food in from his fridge. I discovered a Tombstone Pizza on the bottom rack.

“OK, I like pizza but I’m going to find out some healthier choices,” Jorgenson said.

It’s easy to see why Jorgenson has so many online followers. He seems genuinely interested in being a positive role model.

“They cheer me on and I just keep looking at the clock — 10 minutes, 10 minutes — and I get there and I get done and I try to update everyone on how it went and wait for the next one,” Jorgenson said.

Whether you see this as a publicity stunt, performance art or social experiment Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota says a lot is at stake. Six out of 10 Minnesotans are currently overweight or obese.

They claim that if that number doesn’t change, health care costs in Minnesota could increase by up to $4 billion by 2020.

  1. Amy says:
    March 28, 2011 at 9:09 am

    So, where’s the link to watch him online?

    1. Dave says:
      March 28, 2011 at 10:27 am

      http://www.do-groove.com/thehumandoing/webcams

  2. marc says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:03 am

    This is disgusting. BC/BS has money for everything except your claims! These SOB’s throw millions at press-releases and advertising in order to convince you they care. But when your doctor submits a claim, he never gets paid and you are on the hook. There will be a special place in hell for these scammers.

    1. Brian says:
      March 28, 2011 at 10:49 am

      @ Marc,

      This is America. If another company can do it better, then they will and they will succeed. Any entrepreneur can come in and build a better mousetrap. Be a part of the solution, don’t be apart from the solution.

      1. WillyTee says:
        March 28, 2011 at 12:18 pm

        Try starting a business Brian. Good luck to you.

      2. paul says:
        March 28, 2011 at 1:12 pm

        @Brian
        In Marc’s defense, ‘this is America’ is exactly the problem. In a socialist, government-contolled economy like ours has become, there is no level playing field for anyone to enter into competition with BC/BS. One can’t be a part of a solution, Brian, if they are ingnorant of the foundational aspects of the problem first.

        1. de la says:
          March 28, 2011 at 1:30 pm

          There is less regulation that ever. Must you wingnuts grind your axes everywhere?

          1. Jim says:
            March 28, 2011 at 1:55 pm

            And the sun is going to rise in the west tomorrow. Anyone who believes “there is less regulation that (sic) ever” is a sucker for sound bites. We are so much more regulated than we were even 20 years ago that it is scary. Unfortunately, idiots drink the kool aid and believe the sound bites (talking points).

          2. paul says:
            March 28, 2011 at 3:35 pm

            @de la
            what color is the sky in your world? And what is a ‘wingnut’ ? It sounds like you are calling me a nasty name. Is an Ad Hominen attack something that works in your world with the funny sky?

      3. henry says:
        March 28, 2011 at 3:54 pm

        Marc,
        This ain’t America any more. Now success is determined by which bureaucrat or government agency that you are connected to. BC is tightly connected arm of the corporatist government. The ‘better mousetrap’ that you talk about is ObamaCare. Those who no longer tithe to them will need to wait for medical care causing many to die. Tom Daschle says that once you have lived a productive life, you have a duty to die.

      4. Debbie says:
        March 28, 2011 at 4:24 pm

        Brian – In a free market your idea is great! However, in places like Oklahoma, the state legislature is busy picking winners and losers with their “health insurance exchanges” that they are setting up. The state will decide who will be “certified” and allowed to sell insurance – all in the name of avoiding Obamacare. In reality, they are setting up insurance monopolies. So the solution must begin with electing people who won’t give away our liberty and our ability to choose.

    2. gill oteen says:
      March 28, 2011 at 11:09 am

      Yep it’s to deflect the recent row about the golden handshake in Massachusetts
      11 million+ all the high saleries and other “board positions” on charity tax free status organisations these are money making schemes for elite thieves so just shut up and pay up!

    3. Machismo says:
      March 28, 2011 at 11:38 am

      I used to work at BCBSMN and they have more money than they know what to do with. The CEO is way over paid, and it is for profit, not a non-profit organization.

      1. Charlie says:
        March 28, 2011 at 12:21 pm

        If your so upset about it, why don’t you start your own health insurance company and choose to not make a profit, marc, gill oteen and Machismo.

      2. dean says:
        March 28, 2011 at 1:14 pm

        And why should anyone care about your opinion as to who is over paid?

        1. Jam says:
          March 28, 2011 at 3:28 pm

          because it’s costing me premium dollars and not as good of coverage because of it….are you that dense?

    4. Jay Vreeland says:
      March 28, 2011 at 12:25 pm

      Constructive criticism and thoughtful suggestions would be far more useful than ad hominem attacks. Facts are debatable, emotions are not.

      1. clean it up, man says:
        March 28, 2011 at 12:33 pm

        Actually, facts are facts, the conclusions we draw from them are open to debate.

    5. Christopher Adams says:
      March 28, 2011 at 12:37 pm

      It’s their money! That is what is great (so far) about The United States…you can spend it how you want!

  3. nick says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:04 am

    Probably at Blue Cross Blue shield’s website…

  4. eanmdphd says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:25 am

    Thirty days without people, without sex … is probably not healthy.

    1. RodMiller says:
      March 28, 2011 at 11:11 am

      Malls close don’t they? Sex after hours could work … besides the security guards need something to occupy their attention and keep them awake.

  5. Rob says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:26 am

    Marc,
    I don’t know what you are dealing with & I too have issues with claims from time to time, but this is a great idea to help get people thinking about & more importantly get more people doing healthier things which will help, yes, reducing the amount in claims that they pay out, but also help lower or slow the rate of increase in premiums. Insurance companies are businesses that take on a great deal of risk. They typically operate at a 5-7% profit, which by any business’ standpoint is very low.

  6. Randy says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:36 am

    Ridiculous.

    1. jen in fort worth says:
      March 28, 2011 at 10:45 am

      agreed

    1. Dave says:
      March 28, 2011 at 12:44 pm

      For being such a banned book, it sure is easy to find on Amazon. Quit advertising on all these message boards, you cheap ass!

  8. astralweeks says:
    March 28, 2011 at 10:54 am

    Sounds kind of boring. They oughta spice it up and put Charlie Sheen in there.

    1. RodMiller says:
      March 28, 2011 at 11:18 am

      CHARLIE SHEEN? … THAT is a great idea, astralweeks!

      The original Wild Thing would generate a lot of mall traffic (if left open for his taste in entertainment) … and the security guards would hang it there after their shift so the mall gets more bang for its security buck.

  9. Bash says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:03 am

    Just a thought – he should probably not throw any stones…

  10. Uncle Frodo says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:11 am

    I would imagine nature’s call might present a bit of a problem.

  11. CleanFun says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:21 am

    Awesome! I’m in the city so I’m dealing with a claustrophobia. Need to buy some get-away acreage in Arizona, NM, or one of the Dakotas. Technology has really taken over a lot of our lives, and I want it back.

  12. fireboy says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:37 am

  13. Pace says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:55 am

    he is like a caged hamster, no brain, no heart (passion) and just devoid of a human spirit. Way to go lose your soul and lose weight at the same time.

  14. kate says:
    March 28, 2011 at 12:11 pm

    Only in MN will they stick a man in a class cage INSIDE the Mall of America….why not just wait until the state fair???

  15. R.M. says:
    March 28, 2011 at 12:35 pm

    Nobody in Minnesota cares. Those commercials are annoying and so is this publicity stunt.

  16. KM says:
    March 28, 2011 at 12:57 pm

    According to Spiked online ( http://www.spiked-online.com/index.php/site/article/10294/” ) There is little credible scientific evidence that supports the claims that being overweight or obese leads to an early death. For example, Katherine Flegal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in the US population there were more premature deaths among those who are normal weight than those who are overweight. Indeed, in this study, Americans who were overweight were those most likely to live the longest.”

    Just sayin’….

  17. Brad Bernards says:
    March 28, 2011 at 1:28 pm

    That is some “do-do”.

  18. Geoff says:
    March 28, 2011 at 1:29 pm

    so if he wasnts to fire out some knuckle children what does he do?

  19. LouRob says:
    March 28, 2011 at 1:49 pm

    Wow, they did the same thing on Dharma & Greg about 10 years ago.

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0559045/

    Nice to see “artists” are so original now.

  20. Political Atheist says:
    March 28, 2011 at 2:04 pm

    Soooo, . . does this guy have a job? Does he have to sit and work for 8-10 hours a day, 5 days a week? Grab lunch on the run? Its a cool idea (kinda like that Twilight Zone episode http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People_Are_Alike_All_Over#Plot ) But the reality is, this is a whole lot easier when this is your job to work out and get active. Hell, if none of us had to work I bet we’d all be smarter, healthier and chilled out.

  21. Hairy Herry says:
    March 28, 2011 at 3:35 pm

    Just get rid of your socialist communist facist seat belt tax for adults. And tell the backers of that nonsense that ObamaCare is here to take care of what the State used to pay in indigent medical costs due to no seat belts, so shut up already!

  22. Chris says:
    March 28, 2011 at 3:39 pm

    Tell the man to complete the workout of the day on the corssfit website. Many of the workouts can be scaled and completed with little to no equipment if you desired and are creative enough. See the link below:

    http://www.crossfit.com

  23. Jord says:
    March 28, 2011 at 4:04 pm

    I think it’s a neat idea. I live about 30 min from the mall and will actually be there on the 9th, so I’ll probably see him.
    Why is everybody so down on -everything- all the time? It’s not like you really think the answer is that they shouldn’t do anything to try to tell people they need to move their butts. They have to do something, might as well be creative.

  24. H says:
    March 28, 2011 at 4:16 pm

    Healthy? America? You might as well ask a Jew to hug an Arab…….. without suicide bombing the person.

  25. Patrick Muller says:
    March 28, 2011 at 4:34 pm

    I missed the “i” in “doing” at first.

    1. MichaelEdits says:
      March 28, 2011 at 11:18 pm

      Without the “i” it would a Brett Favre cell phone picture.

  26. MichaelEdits says:
    March 28, 2011 at 11:18 pm

    Are you looking at me? Why are you looking at me? Stop looking at me!

  27. beingzhenya says:
    March 29, 2011 at 4:13 am

    I am not going back to MoA after this!

  28. School Alum says:
    April 14, 2011 at 4:05 pm

    I went to school with Scott and as we all do, with age get out of shape. I admire him for doing this, but then again I know Scott’s personality and he’s a great guy – Way to Go Scott – Good Luck and keep up the hard work outside the “glass house”!!

  29. a studient says:
    May 30, 2011 at 8:04 am

    It’s a comment because my teacher wan’t it. But I don’t care of this situation.

  30. rober_g says:
    May 30, 2011 at 9:02 am

    It can be funny when he masturbates.

  31. Ronan says:
    May 30, 2011 at 9:12 am

    I think it’s a great involvement of scott Jorgenson, for the organisation but for me it’s more voyerism than an effective action. I don’t care people change anything after see that …

  32. leroy_k says:
    May 30, 2011 at 9:13 am

    I think this is stupid… You just see a man do his physical exercises in a big transparent box… I prefer looking at my aquarium, my fish is more energetic 😀

  33. unknown says:
    May 30, 2011 at 9:15 am

    I really don’t know what I should think about this. This purpose is for a good reason, but it implies an unwholesome voyeurism. After all, if this can help people to eat healthier, why not ?

  34. five mistakes says:
