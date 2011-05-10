Man With Ball-Slashing Fetish Arrested Again

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A man whose self-professed fetish for slashing exercise balls with a knife — which has gotten him in trouble with the law at least twice previously — has been arrested again.
Duluth Police said Christopher Neil Bjerkness, of Duluth, Minn., was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he broke into Chester Creek Academy, a school connected with Northwood Children’s Services.
The room he was in was meant for physical therapy, and contained a number of inflatable exercise balls. When the alarm rang and staffers arrived, none of the balls had been damaged. He was arrested soon thereafter.
Police said Bjerkness damaged a lock, so he is expected to be charged with third-degree burglary and misdemeanor vandalism.
Bjerkness pleaded guilty to burglary in 2009 after breaking into the SMDC-Duluth Clinic West building and slashing a number of exercise balls there.
He told police at the time he slashed the rubber balls to satisfy a sexual urge.
His plea agreement called for Bjerkness to spend a year at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center and participate in a sex offender treatment program.
He was also arrested in 2005 for damaging exercise balls at the University of Minnesota-Duluth campus.
Bjerkness was being held at the St. Louis County Jail.
lol, dude doesnt look like the brightest bulb in the pack lol.
I’m so glad that it’s exercise balls he likes to slash. When I first read that headline…yikes. Let’s just say the image it brought to mind was very uncomfortable.
at least he’s stabbing exercise balls and not people, he’s weird yes, but could be worse, hopefully he can get the help he needs
Well, as odd as this may be, he isn’t assulting anyone. How he gets his rocks off carving up large, pricy rubber balls is beyond me.
I grew up in the same area as this man and know his family. He was adopted from another country at a young age, but had suffered serious neglect in his birth home. What I understand is that he was left alone in a crib most of the time and never received normal interaction (until he was adopted).
I’m sure that plays into his current problems. Yeh, this story seems funny… until you know the sad truth of this man’s past
Bull. I had a very similar first year to what you say this man did, am also adopted, and have aggressive mental issues, yet you don’t see me running around assaulting exercise equipment.
BUT Why dost tthou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? For we shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me,and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God. Let us not therefore one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother’s way.. these six things doth the Lord hate; yea, seven are an abomination unto Him. A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed in ocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethen, I can only encourage you to take time to evaluate yourself, your secrets, how your behavior has impact those in you life. then, pray to God to help this man, and others struggling to find answers/help/their way, I very wise man said ” think,,, before you speak! Now, pray before you do! Hebrews chapter 13, verses 1, 2, 3, and 4. I pray in Jesus name for your eye’s to open, for your stoney heart to respond to God’s touch and to truly seek God’s will.
Wow, we’re wasting our tax dollard prosecuting something as stupid as this??? He likes to slash balls, but freaking deal…….Can we please arrest the real criminals like the paedopliles and rapists???