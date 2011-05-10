Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Man With Ball-Slashing Fetish Arrested Again

May 10, 2011 3:58 PM
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A man whose self-professed fetish for slashing exercise balls with a knife — which has gotten him in trouble with the law at least twice previously — has been arrested again.

Duluth Police said Christopher Neil Bjerkness, of Duluth, Minn., was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he broke into Chester Creek Academy, a school connected with Northwood Children’s Services.

The room he was in was meant for physical therapy, and contained a number of inflatable exercise balls. When the alarm rang and staffers arrived, none of the balls had been damaged. He was arrested soon thereafter.

Police said Bjerkness damaged a lock, so he is expected to be charged with third-degree burglary and misdemeanor vandalism.

Bjerkness pleaded guilty to burglary in 2009 after breaking into the SMDC-Duluth Clinic West building and slashing a number of exercise balls there.

He told police at the time he slashed the rubber balls to satisfy a sexual urge.

His plea agreement called for Bjerkness to spend a year at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center and participate in a sex offender treatment program.

He was also arrested in 2005 for damaging exercise balls at the University of Minnesota-Duluth campus.

Bjerkness was being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

