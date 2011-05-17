Gap On Budget Between Dayton, Lawmakers Persists

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The split over taxes and spending continued Tuesday as Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and top GOP lawmakers met again without resolving their fundamental differences.
Pressure is mounting, with the Legislature constitutionally required to adjourn by Monday.
The divide pits the Democratic governor’s latest proposal to raise $1.8 billion in taxes, mostly from a new top income tax bracket, against a Republican plan to erase a $5 billion deficit by slicing into projected spending on health care, social services, local government checks and higher education. A day earlier, Dayton downsized his tax plan by almost half to continued Republican rejection.
The governor railed against what he called GOP lawmakers’ “intransigence” during an hour-long interview on Minnesota Public Radio.
“How do you negotiate with people who are completely unreasonable? Again, I welcome anybody’s advice,” Dayton said.
He added: “Their budget is so extreme and their unwillingness to compromise to me is just unfathomable.”
The GOP-controlled House voted down the higher taxes 73-60, with one Democrat joining all the chamber’s Republicans, to demonstrate resolve against raising taxes. Both legislative chambers also began voting on budget bills that appear destined for vetoes, including funding packages for public schools and public colleges and a tax bill.
The Republican-controlled House passed the tax bill on a 71-58 vote early Wednesday. The bill completely phases out state aid to the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth over the next few years.
The Senate approved an omnibus jobs bill Tuesday night on a 37-27 vote. That measure includes about $168 million for the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Department of Labor and Industry and the state’s Housing Finance Authority.
The Senate also approved a separate $1.7 billion judiciary and public safety funding bill on a 36-28 vote.
Dayton said he wouldn’t sign any of the budget bills without an overall agreement.
Less than six hours after announcing that direct discussions on budget bills between Dayton’s top advisers and lawmakers would start, Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch said she had “concerns” that the administration was failing to engage in “meaningful negotiations.”
“We need to see some real movement and real discussions,” she said.
Added Deputy Senate Majority Leader Geoff Michel: “I don’t think he’s serious about getting the job done. I don’t think he’s serious. What he said to us today among some other things was that he would hold out until 2012 for a tax increase.”
Dayton said during the MPR interview that he felt tricked after signing a small budget bill for farm programs last month, because a separate budget bill would cut the Agriculture Department’s funding. “We got fooled,” he said.
Dayton is expected to address the Republican lawmakers in a caucus meeting in the coming days. Koch said the majorities want the chance to explain their position to him and let him pitch his tax proposal.
Republicans characterize their $34 billion budget plan as a compromise because they contend the state would spend more overall than in the previous budget, not counting federal stimulus dollars. Some GOP lawmakers wanted to hold out for a spending decrease.
Both sides are setting the other up for blame if the session spills into overtime, potentially leading to a shutdown if a new budget isn’t in place by July 1.
“That’s his choice, not ours,” House Speaker Kurt Zellers said of Dayton.
“I am pessimistic, because they refuse to compromise,” Dayton said.
Dayton said his administration would start preparing for a shutdown in a week, on the day after the adjournment deadline, if there’s no budget deal.
The governor described his budget plan as “basically tax free” because it wouldn’t raise property or income taxes for 98 percent of the state’s population. Income taxes would go up for individuals making more than about $180,000 a year and couples earning more than $300,000. He contended that GOP-backed cuts to local government aid would lead to more than $400 million in local property tax increases falling on the middle class, seniors and others with limited means.
On the House floor, the debate over the taxes illustrated the philosophical gap between the two sides.
“It’s a choice between trusting Minnesotans to keep what they earn and what they own, to spend it to pursue their dreams, to fortify their dreams and to help their neighbors in need voluntarily; or to have government take it to disburse as they see fit,” said Rep. Doug Wardlow, R-Eagan.
Democrats including Rep. Ann Lenczewski, DFL-Bloomington, characterized Dayton’s approach as “centrist.”
“It’s asking those doing the best — those doing significantly better than most Minnesotans — to pay a little bit more,” she said.
Dayton also said he won’t sign two bills adding new abortion restrictions, one banning public funding for the procedure, the other outlawing abortions starting at 20 weeks after conception.
Reduce the size of government, we’ve been over this already. The government is too big and the public can’t afford to support all them jobs and benefits. We pay too many taxes now. Tell Dayton to donate some of his money if he needs more revenue to buy votes
When the GOP says they want to reduce the size of government it sounds like they want to get rid of services and reduce employees. The truth is that they wish to outsource those jobs to private business that often supports the GOP. Government size is pretty much the same; the only difference is that a private company is doing the work. And the cost is about the same. In some cases we are limited by cost to do what we wish to do as time changes things. If we pursue those things we pay more for those services making it less cost effective. Anyway, saying we need to reduce the size of government sounds like a terrific idea and we should yet that is NOT what they mean. They should just say what they mean rather than pull the wool over our eyes with all this rhetoric.
Very well said. Thank you for your comments. Finally an intelligent comment.
Fun Guy
You do know that the tax increase would increase Dayton’s taxes too and he has publicly said this? Maybe you should read instead of post if you have no idea what you are talking about.
I agree.
There are too many idiots in government. Why does it take so many of you to run a state like MN? Let’s cut government by eliminating the governor and all Senate and House members and let Pee Wee Herman make the decisions. You’d feel better knowing MAYBE something is being done right and on time.
I have owned my home for 26 years. In 26 years my property face value has increased a little less than 300%, but my taxes have increased 450%. I have not received an increase in services, in fact the services has decreased. Gas tax has gone up, but road conditions continue to get worse. It would seem our state government does not know how to plan or run a budget. Instead of identifying and fixing problems, they just want to throw more money at it and hope it goes away.Not all or even a majority of problems are monitory, most are procedure, management or personal.
20 years ago I paved my driveway for a small fraction of the cost I recently paid to have it done again. The cost of everything has gone up and goverment is just as strapped for cash as you and I. To blame mismanagement and recless spending is simply laughable. Yet many ignore the facts and say such things as if it is a frightening fact which we should be frightened by a certain party as if the are haphazard runing this country in the ground. Lets get real.
Extremely well said. Thank you for an intelligent comment.
Cut the spending in half and let’s see what we get. I’m guessing it won’t be much worse than we have today and we can keep a lot more of our money and get our “services” for ourselves.
Great points, Dave.
One could theorize that it’s because they keep inventing new problems for us to pay to fix, but they’re ignoring fundamental infrastructure and basic services as they debate on whether they need a law to make kids not eat hamburgers.
Both sides need to compromise and if this goes to a special session every legislator should be financially penalized.
Why would anyone comprimise on raising revenue, the state doesn’t need more money it needs less spending. Dayton wants MORE revenue, this isn’t about cutting it’s about adding to a bloated budget.
Dayton is asking that the top 10% of high income folks in Minnesota pay into this state as much as those who are under that line. Yet the GOP says they need that tax break to keep Minnesota employed.That has notr worked, and it is not working now. It is not that Dayton is raising taxes just cause on everyone. When you say Dayton is rasing revenue, why don’t you say the rest of the story?
Because the only real solution is a combination of spending cuts and tax increases.. Anyone telling you differently is lying. We need a real solution. Not everyone will get everything they want. And comprinising is what adults do. This is not the time for either side to act like 3 year olds throwing a tantrim when the don’t get what they want. This is time for both sides to act like adults and come up with a real solution.
In the most recent plan dayton is only planning to temporarily roll back reckless pawlenty tax cuts raise taxes for the upper 2%. He ALSO is including nearly $1 billion in cuts. Above that, more than half of the upper 2% (people making over $179,000 single/ $300,000 family) AGREE that they should pay a little bit more. these kids you are trying to shaft on education are going to be WORKING for the upper 2% some day. Not only that, a good, well funded education system and good health and human services system RAISES property value. If state aid to education is cut, local municipalities will RAISE property taxes to try to make up for the lost funding. Anyone who says better funding for education doesn’t help schools has never tried to teach a classroom of 35 8-year-olds. More money=more teachers=smaller class sizes=better education
Financially penalized? Why not simply vote them out of office? Clearly they are not qualified to represent the people of Minnesota.
Yes, let’s get Dayton out of there!
gsheep,,,, you should be glad Governor Dayton is in there or you would be expected to give up a hell of a lot more with a radical republican in , all the radical repub’s want to do is take care their wealthy friends who bought their way into office, and sent the jobs overseas, and take away everything the middle class has had to fight for,,,,the right to negotiate a respectable wage, decent benefits, safety regulations, and decent work ethics.
What kind of meds do you think poor little rich guy is on? Dayton could use his own money to pay the difference. He just wants to tax and spend. Same old dimocrat theory. NOTHING NEW!!! I wonder how long before he runs from some other imagined fear!!! HE HE!!
As long as we build a stadium and cut education all while keeping the budget balanced then I think our state definitely has its priorities in place…
don’t forget forbid gays to marry and abortion
Ok Amanda – that too.
If its what the people (and not the All Knowing Liberal Masters) want…….
I am a Free Man – only sheep want to be taken care of. And they in the end get slaughtered.
I think, if you look at the new proposal by Dayton, you will see that the proposal for a tax increase will fall on the top 2% of the highest income people. Do you think that maybe, they can afford that to help the state meet the quality of life that they already like?
unfortunately, I have had two pay reductions to help my company stay afloat and now possible tax increases to help my state stay afloat, I may end up drowning. I own my own home but may not be able to afford to stay in it anyway. I can’t ask my company to give me money it doesn’t have, how can the State ask for something that we don’t have? It seems like an vicious circle, and I don’t see a solution.
If you were the very few who Dayton wishes to increase taxes you would not be working for a company that has given you a pay decrease and you would not be concerned that you cannot keep your home. The tax increase Dayton is talking about is a tax increase for a very small percentage of Minnesota who make a whole lot of money.That increase will allow them to pay their fair share to keep this state running. Right now they don’t Diane.
Diane,
Are you in the top 2% of the income earners in the state? If not you won’t be paying more taxes with Daytons proposal. If you are not part of that group then your arguement is pointless. These are not middle class tax increases, this is the top 2%. Don’t generalize about who is actually being asked to pay a little more.
when you take 5 billion away from those with spendable income and you waste it on more state spending, the ones that suffer most are the people working for all of the small businesses at this money was spent on. You maintain a inefficient government and you waste 30-40% of the money through government overhead. Redistribution of wealth is the keystone to Marxism and we know how well that works
First the proposal by Gov Dayton does not get the 5 billion deficet soley from the tax increst so your statement is rediculous and not at all fact or reality based from the begining. Gov Daytons proposal included tax hike on the top 2% and spending cuts. That combination would eliminate the shortfall. Second the trickle down effect (by giving the rich a break they will spend more and we all win) has been proven to be untrue. The idea that if you raise the taxes on the richest 2% it will somehow hurt the other 98% is a lie.
Diane
Well Diane i hate too tell you this but I would venture too guess that your pay is reduced so that management doesn’t have too make changes to theirs.
Let me ask you this have you or your fellow employees noticed a major slow down? Or has business stayed about the same?
No, I’m in customer service and business has really dropped off over the last two years. Our department was cut in half (people wise) I think smaller businesses have a hard time with all of this too. I can understand the cuts, I just don’t know how much more we can cut / or pay out and still survive. With gas so high my husband and I car pool now to save and we have cut back in many areas of our lives. I believe that government needs to take a critical look at their spending and do the same. I understand there are programs that we need that help people, that is what we do in America but on the other hand, we need to be sure that the people we help really need the help. I hope we can all come out of this hard time in better shape than we went into it. I love this country and want to see it prosper but it isn’t looking too good right now.
diane
Do you mind me asking what the name of the company is?
But like I mentioned above it would be interesting too know if EVERYBODY including the people in the front office is making sacrafices as well or if it is just the “pions” who have too take a hit?
I would prefer not, we are a supply company in the twin cities. Our costs have sky-rocketed from our vendors and we have had to raise our prices and cut hours and pay. some employees chose to take fewer hours, but in the departments that couldn’t cut hours, we had to cut pay. Are upper management also making sacrifices? I would hope so, it’s hard to tell.
I am hopeful that the people we elected into office will pull together and stop acting like it is a civil war zone and try and come to some compromises that we can live with. I am a 60 year old Grandma with 4 grandkids and would love them to know the America that I knew and loved when I was growing up but I dont’ think that is going to happen. But we can still hope.
Diane
If you are part of the top 2% in the state and can barely afford to keep your house, I am sorry to say it, you may be living beyond your means. I do not make anywhere near what the proposed tax plan claims will be the amount needed to be taxed ($180,000+ for a single income) and I am able to stay in the house I live in. I am not saying it is easy with food and gas climbing the way it is, but I do not live in a very expensive house either. I would have to say that if you are making this much or more and you have money troubles like that then you might want to rethink having that luxury car(s) and maybe not living in the million dollar home. If you are not making this amount or more each year, you have nothing to worry about as you will not be in the tax bracket. So, either you need to budget better, or you did not read the full plan.
well apparently you didn’t hear me, I am in customer service and I make about 1/6th of that 180,000 mark. So I do budget well and I don’t live in an expensive house. I just hope that we can come up with a budget plan that won’t make me lose anymore than I currently am.
No I read that correctly but now know that my last line was correct and that you did not read it right hence why I said “If you are not making this amount or more each year, you have nothing to worry about as you will not be in the tax bracket.” Another reason I was wondering why you were claiming that this would affect you in any way.
Of course you need to reduce the size of the government. The MN state budget is more than double what it was 10 years ago. By inflation it would have grown about 35%. This is pure socialism and we know how that works. We have two good models. One is USSR, the other is our indian reservation system.
How many jobs do our pro athletes create? Seriously, most of your top 2% are not “job creators”, they’re entertainers. Let’s make sure that they’re continually coddled!
Just remember, your govt works for you but it isn’t perfect. Your employer works with you, hoping to squeeze everything it can for profit.
the size of our government relates directly to the amount of injustice that occurs in our country. enron, fanny mae, esbestos, smoking, theft of every kind imagineable, fraud, enviromental disasters, wars……….crimes in general, tax evasion…….al of that stuff that happens creates a larger government to oversee people that cannot be trusted to do it alone. so you want less government? fine! the next time another enron happens and your job and 401k are completely wiped out we shouldn’t hear a peep from you. the next time some mining compaies coffer damn fails and wipes out an entire city….not one word. and finally when all the homeless people that you pay to be housed in cheap living accomodations to help keep them out of trouble finally are put back out on the street with no food and no hope of a post secondary education, you won’t might increasing taxes to pay for the monstrous army that it will take to lock the millions of people up for all the crimes they will committ?
I am not sure what you just said. What I did get is that the size of our goverment is in proportion to the things you listed that we all know cost our goverment money. Yet all those things added up and doubled over ten times would not even be a small percent of what our tax money goes to. And to add homeless people in that mix as if they cost the goverment much at all is funny because if the goverment did help them they would not be homeless. Most homeless people, the vast vast majority, are not getting help at all. Why blame them and why point them out?
But the GOP is more concern on SOCIAL ISSUES, like gay marriage and abortion… let the budget fix itself… of we can always give more breaks to the wealthy and make the poor pay more… why not
Amanda
Very true! The GOP system has never worked, but I guess their theory is that if we keep do things that way it will eventually work.
But the poor don’t pay anything. It’s the middle class that gets hit the hardest. The Dems just want to keep the middle class paying more and more. We have to quick our out of control spending before anything ever gets resolved.
middle class don’t exist in the world anymore…
The GOP has said they will NOT budge and Dayton said he will – he met them half way and the GOP would not move. The GOP is not asking, not working in a democratic system of comprimise, they will not give and take, they just want Dayton to surrender. So sad.
Enablers – I believe that’s the word people use when they say someone is supplying someone with drugs or alcohol. This is the same thing our mn. goverment does by supplying people who never want to work and yet want others to supply them with an income.This state needs to ween people off welfare and back to work by putting a time limit on state subsiities.We as a state can no longer support people unwilling to be part of a productive society. This will also help bring our budget problems to an end.
I agree, in days past it was unthinkable for most people to ask for handouts from the government. Today its become a right and in some cases a way of life. Unfortunately I think the political partys have been hijacksd by the extremists on both sides leaving most moderate voters with no real choice and ending in gridlock both nationally and in this state. Don’t know the answer to the problem but its sad to see this class warfare.
Sinclair
I fully agree with you. It is sad to think that the last 4 or 5 elections that I have gone to have at least 3/4 of the votes I make are going to “the lesser of 2 evils” and not someone that I would really like to vote for. What happened to being able to back someone you want to back? In today’s politics I guess you have to buy a name and not just have 1 because of what you have done. I am not saying that I do not support Dayton but I am saying that he would not have been my 1st choice if I were to pick who I would have liked to vote for. This country is going to have some real problems if we cannot figure out that there should be more than just 2 parties. After that we should understand that you should never back a party just because, you should back the person running and not the party. That is why I find it real funny when people post things like “just like a liberal” or “GOP is stupid” as the party in a whole is not, but the people that are running for the party may be.
Unemployment benefits has a time when it runs out. I understand your position and I agree that we need reform with government welfare and medical coverage. It seems that your idea to stop providing them support on a specific expiration date is based on the premises that they can work and be productive in society as if they are deadbeats, all of them. Again I believe there should be reform, and more accountability in that, yet I also believe it is well managed and it is not supporting deadbeats as is said is done. And to cut them off as if they had their time limit, now, either you support your children or yourself or die. If you die on my front yard you better darn well be sure you leave a few dollars in your pockets because I am not going to pay to have you swept off my lawn.
The cost of welfare and medical for those who are in need is something we should do and it cost us little of the money we spend in this state. To blame the less fortunate and remove help for them on a sort of D-day only to support tax cuts that go to the 2% of our wealthy citizens is disgusting.
Enough with this “fare share” rhetoric comming from the Govoner. Both sides are correct, the rich have too many loop holes while the entitlements to poor recieve are killing us all. If any side is searious about reducing the deficit they need to start talking about a flat tax and cutting wasteful government spending. If that means privatizing government jobs, I’m all in. It is not our job, as tax payers, to pay for your broke pensions and over priced insurance when I struggle to pay for my own.
My comapny made a profit last year of $36,000.00. I paid myself $40,000.00 and I worked an average of 83 hours per week. I work 7 days a week with no days off. I employee 12 people. and paid them a total salary of $350,000.00. I paid almost $400,000.00 in taxes for my business and $21,000.00 in property and personal taxes, leaving me with $19,000.00 in my pocket. Explain to me how my business can afford more taxes?
@Darren your story will fall on deaf ears because the truth is most of these people don’t know a single person who actually owns a business. They know their boss and that’s about it. Of course your story isn’t fair but you are the typical “rich” business owner and that doesn’t play well with the talking points. You know, you ride to work in your Bentley, your private jet on the weekends, and of course your $2000 shoes. This is plain and simple. The lazy, the uneducated and the people who made bad life choices want you to pay for their stuff. That costs an ever increasing amount of money. Pay up or you aren’t paying your “fair” share as it is known. Economics are finally revealing the real truth here but the mantra remains.
Many in the 2% Dayton wants to tax are small business owners. Which will reduce business investment capital or force price increases on us the conumer. It will not help hiring and may come back to bite us normal citizens in the rear.
Get rid of Dayton he is a hinderance to the state.
I bawled all night when I read the news … Republicans whined about eliminating Bushes Tax Cuts on the wealthy … they said they wouldn’t be able to hire people.
Well that’s a bunch of BULL. I’m a small successful business owner and I went to my bank looking for a loan. I was denied and thought when the banks start lending small businesses money, then the small business owners will hire new employees.
Guess what … small business owners are financing their own expansion and new hires themselves without the banks.
THANKS … I’m putting my money in a US Treasury Notes …. BANKS can go to HELL.
Here is a question for all the conservatives who posting on here what would you cut? It is easy to just say cut cut cut, but would you cut specifically?
And more specifically what would you not want cut?
Why Dont all the BIG People in OFFICE TAKE A PAY CUTT and BENAFIT CUTT? They should have to take a Cutt like all of Us!!!! God Wants everyone Treated the Same!!!! They are All going to Burn in HELL!!!
I am a state worker. I pay for my pension and my health insurance. I am struggling to pay for my house and my car insurance. I cant hardly afford grocerys. I make less than what you make and you want to take it all away? I make 19,000 a year. I cant afford the get my wisdum teeth pulled. any more cutts and i will be on food stamps and goverment help. please dont do that. make the rich pay there fair share! thay should pay more if they make more!
State Worker
I hear that and sympathize with you as I am in a similar position. I saw an article in USA Today a couple of months ago where they were talking about in 1965 the average CEO in America was making $88 to every $1 of the average worker in the company. Today the amount is $263 to every $1 of the average worker. There is no wonder where the $ is going now, the only real question is what is going to happen to the people that are robbing, excuse me, getting paid that much more for doing little to no work. Kind of like that undercover boss show. How is it that the CEO of whitecastle does not know how to cook a burger? Is that not the base for the company? Then how can he be making that amount of money and not know what happens at the entry level? I await your comments on this as I have a feeling that there are going to be some people that will defend this because they have worked so hard. It could never be that the family they come from buys the schooling they get and then they come out with a “made in the shade” job without knowing what the heck they are doing. That must just be liberal talk, right?
I think that it is intersting that when revenue in the US droped in the US and Regan and george HW Bush were in office, they raised taxes because it was necessary. How is that not revelant now???? Arn’t they the Republican guru’s??? Let’s look at the big picture people!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
All State Workers Pay for there pension and health insurance. There are diffent pay grids. I went to collage for 4 years. but i am not making that much. we have been on a cost of living frees for 4 years going on 5.
I think we should reduce taxes for everyone making less than $250,000. Reduce LGA for all communities with homes values more than $250,000. Then we should give all the union workers, gays, anyone without an ID and give them a little reprieve until the next corporate loving idea that the republicans have.
Oops we had that … it was April Fools Day.
Thank you to those of you who are intelligent and provide good rational for your position on this topic. It is very easy to recognize the quality of comments from some who only cast stones and have no basis for their argument.
How about just providing a history lesson. $100,000,000 a year wasn’t enough for one CEO who gave up his U.S. citizenship to avoid paying only $20,000,000 in taxes. GEEZ! What does it really take to have a decent middle class life? I would guess less than $100,000 a year. Back when the income tax was first enacted the amount of money it took to provide food, shelter, clothing, basic necessities was not taxed–only the excess (as determined by government stats, of course). A couple of world wars saw all income starting to be taxed. In the 1920′s the rich had already started complaining and yapping about the “trickle down” theory. Their taxes were lowered–we got the Great Depression. Taxes went up on the rich and we had post-WWII prosperity. Under “Ike” the rich paid taxes on 91% of their income. And we had prosperity. Then under JFK and LBJ the rich started the old mantra of lower my taxes, and Reagan perfected that with his snake oil “trickle down” theory. Finally, we have had another recession. The truth of history of the U.S. Tax Code is that high taxes on the rich produce jobs and prosperity and Democratic administrations expand the stock market and low taxes have produced the Great Depression and our latest recession. History tells us what to do. Those who DO NOT LEARN from history are doomed to repeat it.