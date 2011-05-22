1 Dead After Tornado Rips Through Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A severe storm that roared through the Twin Cities metro area has killed at least one person, damaged homes and businesses and hospitalized 22 people.
Several tornadoes were reported by trained weather spotters to the National Weather Service starting about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The strength of those tornadoes wasn’t immediately clear.
The storms hit the western edge of the Twin Cities then moved northeast, leaving debris across Interstate 394 and Highway 100 and reports of a funnel cloud near Forest Lake northeast of St. Paul.
Trees were ripped from the ground in several north Minneapolis neighborhoods, including 12 to 18-inch limbs in Theodore Wirth Park. There were also reports of damage to Brooklyn Center, Blaine and Fridley.
Minneapolis Police are asking that all non-emergency personnel stay out of the north side of Minneapolis at this time. Emergency vehicles are experiencing problems entering the area due to traffic. An apparent tornado ripped through the area, taking the roof off one home. Several trees were also uprooted and damaged homes. Some buildings have completely collapsed.
Minneapolis Police have also issued a 9 p.m. curfew for the north side of the city as emergency crews continue to work at the scene and assist storm victims. From 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, residents from Penn Avenue to Interstate 94 and Plymouth Avenue to Dowling Avenue are being asked to stay inside their homes. Police will have extra patrols around the city throughout the night.
Fridley Police said there have been no fatalities or injuries as a result of the severe weather. Authorities said there is significant structural damage to several businesses and homes. A series of rail cars were also tipped over near 44th and Main St. Authorities said live power lines are down and people need to stay away from the area.
Minneapolis Police said a shelter has been set up at the Northeast Armory at 1025 Broadway St. NE for people affected by the storm. Shuttle buses are picking people up at Fourth Precinct, located at 1926 Plymouth Avenue. A Family Assistance Center has also been set up for those who have not accounted for loved ones who may have been affected by the severe weather. Residents are asked to call (651) 268-8537 for information.
The Salvation Army has set up a mobile kitchen for tornado victims at 25 37th Avenue NE in Fridley. There is also a crew in north Minneapolis that has already served as many as 650 meals to victims.
North Memorial Hospital reported that 27 patients have been admitted due to tornado-related injuries. Of those, 18 are minor injuries. Region’s Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center reported they have not had any patients yet with storm-related injuries. A local hospital has also closed due to damage from the tornado. The North Memorial Clinic – Camden Physicians office in Minneapolis is closed until further notice, and patients with appointments there are being transferred to the same facility in Plymouth. Patients are asked to call (763) 225-5100.
Xcel Energy officials said that as of about 8 p.m., 11,000 customers remained without power. Most of those were north Minneapolis and west metro customers.
Gov. Mark Dayton, Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Congressman Keith Ellison will tour the damage in North Minneapolis at about 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
Funnel Cloud Makes Apparent Touchdown In North Metro
My aunt and uncle got hit! It took down a giant oak tree, smashed their cars and created multiple gas leaks in their house.
lol nope no humans hurt
Seroously? Who do you suppose OWNED those homes? Even if they were rentals, the people living there have lost their homes. Please do not generalize the people that live in that area. Just because somebody is on public assistance does not mean that this is not a horrible tragedy for them.
I walked around the area today. People were outside helping each other. Some of those people were likely on public assistance. It didn't matter. They helped their neighbors.
Video of the Forest Lake tornado looking East from the 35W/35E junction.
I'm from southern MN living in another state, on base. I can tell you from experince everyone would be pitching in to help. It would not matter which side of town you lived, if you worked, what car you drove, your race. Minnesota is a great state, how about we get back to the weather and if people are hurt or need help. ANd yes if friiends and family need us we would be there, they were there when our son was KIA 2009.
All these comments I read, I feel at a lost for words. There are children involved in this terrible storm. Image the fear they must have. Image the mother and father that are working and trying to survive and then losing it all to this. I can not believe that all people effected by this are losers. Or want to be were they are. And yes I will be there to help.
The video from the traffic cam on 35W/Hwy 14, that tornado touched down 1.25 miles east of me. I got it on video and just got back from saw the debris path. A bit close that one. Did some damage to a few buildings, uprooted some trees. Tornado sirens never went off until after it was already gone.
I live in NoMi, am educated, white, married, female and have an amazing government job. Stop hating on us Northsiders, you know not what you speak of. My block was saved by the destruction of the tornado, but most of our community is destroyed. One good thing that came out of this, we all united and helped our fellow neighbor regardless of age, sex, religion or race. Thank you Northsiders for helping each other out.
On a note specific to the tragedy that occurred today…my thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this devasting event and to those that are willing and able to help those in need. God Bless!
North Minneapolis is an up an coming area. It's close to downtown. Where else can you find a quality single family home, with a fireplace, wood floors and nice yard for $50K that's close to down town?
I am so shocked at these comments, I can't believe I am reading them. What is wrong with you people and where is your compassion for people who have survived a tragedy?
I live in Blaine and had fiberglass insulation float down from the sky, landing on my roof.
How can I help????
I can relate. We live very close to Joplin, MO. Currently having severe storms. I will never take the weather for granted again. Our hearts go out to your community as well.
We can relate to the devastation occurring in your area. We live near Joplin, MO, and are having difficulty taking in the amount of devastation. More severe storms are occurring as this posted. Our thoughts go out to your community for assistance and strength.
Our deepest condolences
