Couple Charged With Burglarizing South St. Paul Home

May 27, 2011 1:43 PM
pernella bull edited 2 Couple Charged With Burglarizing South St. Paul Home

(credit: Dakota County Jail)

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul couple is accused of stealing items from a house in South St. Paul that was listed as a “free house” on Craigslist, according to documents filed in Dakota County District Court on Friday.

Charles Bull, 46, and Pernella Bull, 45, both of South St. Paul, were each charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the May 19 incident.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at about 12:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim had the two suspects, Charles and Pernella Bull, detained in her driveway. The victim said she was putting her kids to bed upstairs when she heard someone in her house. When she went downstairs, she discovered the Bulls running out the back door of the house.

She followed the Bulls outside of the house and observed them placing bags of her items on their bicycles. A neighbor of the victim was driving in the alley when the Bulls tried to escape and stopped them. He also made the couple return the stolen items.

Among the items stolen were a full tool box, a laptop computer, a desktop computer, various tools and wires and a large blue duffel bag containing the woman’s purse and various items, according to the complaint.

The Bulls were arrested, and during questioning told police that a friend told them the house was listed as a “free house” on Craigslist. She told police there are always houses listed as “free” where the homeowner needs to get out immediately.

Pernella Bull told police she entered the house and asked “Is anyone here?” and got no response. She said she assumed the house was vacant, starting taking items and giving them to her husband outside.

An officer searched for the victim’s house on Craiglist under the free section, and couldn’t find it.

If convicted, the Bulls each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines.

Comments

One Comment

  1. tp says:
    May 27, 2011 at 1:51 pm

    Now I’ll buy that story along with some ocean front property in Arizona!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Elizabeth says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:03 pm

    Is anyone else having trouble following this poorly written story?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. LOL says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:16 pm

    How can you put all the stuff they tried to steal (laptop computer, desktop computer, and tools) into a bicycle? Did the bicycle have a basket a sidecar? Also, these morons should know that anyone needing to move will not give up their purse for free.

    And I agree with Elizabeth. This story was poorly written and doesn’t make sense as written. Who proved read this? I am not a writer myself, but this is poorly written.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. jokes on you says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:27 pm

    proof read

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Wayne says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:28 pm

    ??? A “free” house? What is that? Nice try, but go straight to jail, folks.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Tea cup says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:35 pm

    What ever you do…don’t let these people loose in a CHINA SHOP!!!!!

    (Get it? Last name is “Bull”?)

    HAHA!

    Too bad they did come to my house! I would have given them a few 9MM slugs slugs for FREE! Right in their buttocks!

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Bryson Powers says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:36 pm

    What’s her name…Pernella? GUILTY!

    Reply | Report comment
  8. mark erickson says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:36 pm

    very poor writing for sure, not sure why wcco would print it. obviously not proof,,um….proved read>>>> ha

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Good Ol Boy says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:46 pm

    These two look just like I expected them to. Human trash. Why do we waste money prosecuting them? One cheap .22 LR behind the ear and let the ‘yotes and buzzards take over.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. John says:
      May 29, 2011 at 8:15 am

      Bad idea. Wouldn’t want to get the wildlife hooked on meth…

      Reply | Report comment
  10. Tom Tom says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:50 pm

    They look like the smoke 18 packs a day.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. common cents says:
      May 27, 2011 at 3:16 pm

      Smoke, yes. Packs, no.

      Reply | Report comment
  11. doug says:
    May 27, 2011 at 2:51 pm

    MInnesota’s version of (D)ick and jane

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Good Ol Boy says:
    May 27, 2011 at 3:23 pm

    Is it just me, or do the rest of you see sooooooo many people who look just like this? They’re the ones changing their baby’s diaper on the front bench seat of their truck while driving down the freeway. They’re the ones bouncing off parked cars at bar closing. They’re the ones buying 4 packs of GNC cigarettes with their last $20.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Dave says:
    May 27, 2011 at 4:19 pm

    Talk about rough around the edges. Got meth?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. hate the system says:
      May 27, 2011 at 4:56 pm

      i think they’ve had enough meth.. hopefully they get the full 20 years, but the sad part is they probably won’t even get a year in jail… the system is so messed up

      Reply | Report comment
  14. Karen and Mike says:
    May 27, 2011 at 5:13 pm

    One word for you Nellie…. KARMA!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jessica N says:
      May 31, 2011 at 12:48 pm

      HAHAHAHAHA!!! I used to work for her too!!!!

      Reply | Report comment
  15. Say NO to drugs says:
    May 27, 2011 at 5:31 pm

    THIS is your face on drugs!

    Reply | Report comment
  16. It's A Date says:
    May 27, 2011 at 8:05 pm

    “Honey, there’s nuthin’ on our “free” TV tonight. What should we do?” “Well baby, let’s hop on our “free” bicycles and head on down to that “free” house and pick up some “free” stuff.” The happy couple should be thrilled with the 20 years of “free” room and board they’re going to get!

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Steve E says:
    May 27, 2011 at 10:07 pm

    What happened to you Chuck? Sad…

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Meathead says:
    May 29, 2011 at 8:09 am

    Bummer dude! FINALLY! GtfooSSP you turds. They should make you clean up your toxic meth house, and then tear it down. Howya think the garage burned a few years ago? Makin Meth! Everyone KNOWS it! Way to go Chuck…just glad you didn’t take your kids with you on your rapid fall into meth world like you did your wife. Btw, ya shoulda seen the look on some of your “customers” faces when the cops were going through your stuff. They were freakin and tweakin!!!!!! Good riddance man. No more meth from Chuck n Nellie’s infamous one stop dope shop!

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Adam says:
    May 30, 2011 at 2:43 am

    Just look at these methheads.. Throw them in jail for the next 20 years already..

    Reply | Report comment
  20. jeff and anna says:
    May 30, 2011 at 7:51 am

    Not only the garage fire but the ‘free’cablefor the garage

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Jessica N says:
    May 31, 2011 at 12:52 pm

    I just can’t read this enough. I used to work for Nellie… what a pain in the a**. Always on her employees for taking two minutes too long of a break, not getting enough done, etc…. Well toots, we weren’t on METH!! Maybe that is why we couldn’t live up to your standards. Suck it Nells… your hubby too!

    Reply | Report comment
  22. jeff and anna says:
    May 31, 2011 at 1:40 pm

    Nellie did the meth smoke burn your nosehairs to an acceptable length or should I send you some really little bows in orison?

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Ditka says:
    May 31, 2011 at 7:59 pm

    DAAA BULLS!!

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Skiptracer says:
    June 3, 2011 at 8:49 pm

    This is a sad story. What has happened to people in america. Not guilty till proven guilty. Jessica you should have better work ethics. Its called time theft hello…….and Karen and Mike your karma I am sure will be around to but you in the end too 🙂

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jessica N says:
      June 6, 2011 at 6:02 am

      Try using commas.

      Reply | Report comment
  25. Mike says:
    June 4, 2011 at 9:19 pm

    Lol, ummm Skiptracer.. How were you a Skiptracer? I fail to see how you can Skiptrace using Shorthand when you can’t even make sense with a full complete sentence. Like I care anyways, I don’t. I haven’t worked there in 9 years now and some people just cannot get enough from gossiping and telling tales from that place. Karma has been trying to knock me down for years and I am still going. I really could care less about the Collection Agency or you, grow up. All I stated was that Karma has FINALLY caught up with Nellie and Charlie and it is about time. Comment on this some more now, I could care less.. knock yourself out. Just at least make it “understandable” to anyone that reads it.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jessica N says:
      June 6, 2011 at 6:01 am

      I concur 🙂

      Reply | Report comment
  26. Sheath! says:
    June 6, 2011 at 12:04 am

    OOOOOOOOOOOY!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  27. amp says:
    June 6, 2011 at 9:27 am

    Hey Mike you of all

    Reply | Report comment

