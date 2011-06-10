Cab Driver Convicted In Sexual Assault Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 24-year-old St. Paul cab driver was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County Court on Friday in connection with an incident last December where he sexually assaulted a 26-year-old female customer.
Abdikadir Yusef Mohamed was also found not guilty on a felony kidnapping charge.
According to a criminal complaint, Mohamed picked up the female customer who called for a cab after finishing work on the 200 block of East 6th Street in the early-morning hours of Dec. 6, 2010.
The victim told Mohamed she wanted to smoke, and he told her she could only do so if she moved into the front seat of the cab. When she did, he repeatedly sexually touched her and locked the doors when she resisted and tried to get out of the cab.
He responded by saying, “I know what all you American girls want, let’s go to a parking lot somewhere.”
The victim tried to get out of the cab through the back, but he physically prevented her from getting out. He eventually let her out about a block away from her requested drop-off site. He gave her his cell phone number, which she gave to police, and they arranged for a cab fare where Mohamed was later arrested.
Mohamed will be sentenced on July 26. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.