Beasley Cited For Marijuana Possession In Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Beasley’s first season in Minnesota was quiet off the court, an encouraging sign for the Timberwolves as they hoped to see him mature and emerge as a go-to player for a franchise that desperately needs one.
His first full offseason here isn’t off to a good start.
Beasley was ticketed for possessing marijuana and speeding in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka last week, police said on Wednesday.
Capt. Scott Boerboom said that an officer stopped Beasley around 3 a.m. on June 26 on Interstate 394 after clocking him going 84 mph in a 65 mph zone. He said the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The officer allegedly found 16.2 grams of the drug in a plastic bag under the front passenger seat of Beasley’s car. Beasley told police the marijuana was not his, but belonged to a friend whom he had just dropped off. According to the report, Beasley cursed when an officer pulled out the bag.
The possession charge is a petty misdemeanor that carries a fine of $128.
The Timberwolves said they could not comment during the league’s lockout, and The Associated Press left a message for Beasley’s agent, Jeff Schwartz.
NBA spokesman Tim Frank said the league’s anti-drug agreement, including testing and penalties, is not in effect during the lockout so it’s unclear what will happen if and when owners and players reach agreement on a new labor deal. Under the previous collective bargaining agreement, Beasley would have faced a five-game suspension if found guilty of his third marijuana-related violation.
Whatever happens, the traffic stop was a discouraging sign for a player who appeared to be putting his troubles behind him. Beasley’s NBA career started in Miami, where he acknowledges violating the drug policy twice. He entered a treatment facility in Houston in 2009. With two young children in Miami, Beasley spoke of settling his life down and staying away from the glitzy scene on South Beach.
He was traded to the Timberwolves last summer to help clear room for the Heat to land LeBron James and Chris Bosh.
Timberwolves President David Kahn was fined by the league after he said in a radio interview that Beasley was “a very young and immature kid who smoked too much marijuana” while he was playing in Miami, but Beasley stayed out of trouble in his first year up north, moving into a house on the outskirts of the Twin Cities suburbs becoming a regular on the golf course.
On the court, Beasley averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game, putting together stretches of dominance that showed why he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2008. He topped 25 points 10 times in a 13-game stretch to finish November, including scoring 42 against Sacramento and 35 against the Knicks on back-to-back games.
But he badly sprained his ankle in December, an injury that recurred several times throughout the rest of the year and stunted his development as a player.
Beasley has spent much of the summer working out in Los Angeles with teammates Wes Johnson and Derrick Williams. Kahn said Beasley also is working with former Lakers player Norm Nixon, who is serving as something of a mentor for him on and off the court.
“They’re working on everything, basketball and even some things off the court,” Kahn said in June.
Teammates spoke glowingly about Beasley’s light-hearted demeanor in the locker room and scoring talents on the court, but some observers wondered if his days in Minnesota were numbered when the Wolves selected Williams with the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Arizona forward has a similar skill set, with the ability to play both the small forward and power forward, shoot from outside and break down defenders off the dribble.
Kahn laid that speculation to rest shortly after the pick, saying emphatically that he wasn’t going to trade Beasley and was anxious to see how the two super-athletic scorers would play together.
But Kahn also made it clear in his season-ending press conference that he expected to see more growth from Beasley heading into next season, both as a person and as a player.
“Michael has been, in many ways, a positive force on this team,” Kahn said. “Especially in the locker room. He’s very well-liked by his teammates. He’s a very boisterous, up-beat person. And people, they gravitate to that.
“And it’s important to have people like that in the locker room. But … we will see. I think Michael will understand that me saying we will see doesn’t mean I doubt him. But, show us.”
One Comment
Your comments are ignorant, and borderline racist. Society would surely be better off if your children find someone other than yourself to idolize. I’m not suggesting that Mr. Beasley is an ideal role model, but he’s certainly an upgrade from you. Just sayin’.
Wow, you seems like you sure know how to raise your kids! What a great role model you’d make!
Borderline racist? Did I comment on race at all? Do you know the definition of racist? So please enlighten me with your intelligence because you are obviously so smart…
Hey – we weren’t allowed to smoke or drink in High School sports, why should there be any difference in pro leagues?
“Hey – we weren’t allowed to smoke or drink in High School sports, why should there be any difference in pro leagues?”
Because pro athletes are adults. You’re not really that obtuse, are you?
Oh i think he is Jim.
You get some real morons commenting on here. How about he honestly asked that question. LOL
He had just over a half ounce of the good stuff. Big deal. Who is the victim? Don’t crimes have victims??
Umm…who is Beasley? And who are the Timberwolves again? If he can run fast and smoke geef, he should join the Vikings. At least we’d know who he is that way…
Illegal is illegal. One might not think it is a good thing for marijuana to be illegal, but the law has not changed. Beasley has not figured out that big check might get a lot smaller for being near the stuff.
Perhaps it’s you who hasn’t figured out that the Timberwolves can’t terminate his contract (nor would they want to) for him having a small bag of pot.
Yes, illegal is illegal.
Hamburgers may not be eaten on Sundays in St. Cloud. It is in fact, illegal.
In Minnetonka, driving a truck with dirty tires is considered a public nuisance.
Did you know Oral “relations” and sleeping unclothed are illegal in MN?
Illegal is illegal, Sean.
Do I have to call anybody to come get you or will you surrender yourself peacefully at your local police station for your infractions?
The T-Wolves can’t terminate his contract, but obviously a 22-year-old NBA player is not working under his final contract. He’ll get at least one more, and that contract might be less because of his ongoing problems. This is at least his second bust for weed.
I favor legalization of marijuana, but as Sean says, it’s illegal and if you choose to drive with it, you might get busted. If hamburgers are illegal in St. Cloud on Sundays, the right course of action is to work to rewrite or eliminate that law, not flout the law and eat a hamburger anyway.
Dont be stupid Jim….i would LOVE for you to preach that to some slaves trying to escape back in the day.
Civil disobedience is a right for all citizens when the government overstep their authority and unduly burdens the rights of it’s citizens without just cause.
I say if eating a hamburger is illegal in St. Cloud on Sunday….you defintely flout the law and eat it anyways. How else is attention to the problem going to get noticed? Our nation has a long history of individuals intentionally committing “crimes” soley for the purpose of having the opportunity to draw attention to the issue and fight the current laws in court. (Samual Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Rosa Parks, MLK Jr.,)
Are you really that obtuse jim?
I can’t believe you compared smoking weed with slavery. Disgusting.
When you disagree with a law you vote for people you agree with who have the power to change it. You write letters to politicians. You start petitions. You sponsor advertisements. You talk to people. You do NOT break the law and then whine about it on the internet.
And let me just laugh out loud at your premise that Michael Beasley was displaying some sort of civil disobedience by driving 20 mph over the limit at three in the morning with drugs in his car. That’s preposterous.
Can your read Jim? If you can i suggest you go back and take a second look my simple, simple minded friend. Did you pass 2nd grade Jim? Are you smoking dope right now?
We weren’t talking about Beasley…we were talking about burgers in St. Cloud on Sunday. So already you are so off track it is ridiculous. YOUR statement, “If hamburgers are illegal in St. Cloud on Sundays, the right course of action is to work to rewrite or eliminate that law, not flout the law and eat a hamburger anyway.”
So i responded SPECIFICALLY talking about your stupid assertion that if it is illegal to eat a burger on Sunday that you should call your representative and sign petitions. Are you really that obtuse and assingn?
I took your statement and used your logic and applied it analogously to another situation to see if it really made sense….it did not. Do you know what an analogy is there Jim? Or do i need to spell that out for you too?
What part about this is so freaking hard for your pathetic mind to understand. You are the epitome of stupid and a waste of human life.
Good day!
Wow, you mad? That was a whole lot of writing full of a lot of personal insults directed at someone on the internet you don’t even know. Valuable use of your time?
“Are you really that obtuse and assingn?” = delicious irony.
So what’s your point? You wrote that whole long story about me but didn’t actually say anything about the issue at hand. Is it your belief that Michael Beasley was exercising civil disobedience by speeding with drugs in his car in the middle of the night? Do you think that going 20 mph over the limit at 3 am is the best way to work toward the legalization of marijuana?
Sean, fifty years ago skipping in your silly parade dressed up as you did, was illegal too. For your sake aren’t you glad someone was more open minded than you?
Are some of you unable to read? I said illegal is illegal. I guess have to explain in paragraphs. As a second time offender he would get fined and maybe suspended.That would make his big check smaller. I know a lot of people out there think that marijuana should be legal. I really don’t care one way or the other. That is why I said “One might”
@Sean Pride The only parade I was ever in was the Anoka Halloween parade. It was legal to be dressed that way.
Speeding, smoking weed (while driving) at 3am. He really isn’t doing anything to improve the image weed smokers or the pro athlete, not to mention the poor down troddin black man. Why wasn’t he arrested for driving while under the influance? I guess money talks, or maybe he was just burning it as incense?
I agree. Speeding can be very dangerous. And I am sure the poster above named Sean has never sped. Illegal is illegal after all. Although he may not be old enough to drive, judging by his comment. Who knows.
I like your comments. Not racist, realistic. Another reason my kids DO NOT follow NBA….. it is not a sport it is a joke.
I am thinking how appropriate the stock photo of his eyes explain there was more weed than reported!!!!!
Smoke all you want privately. But when you are smoking while driving it is all of our business. That is public safety. Opps, I forgot big money and Minnetonka residents don’t have to follow the laws, rules or general common sense, they have lawyers to explain it all away.
Don’t have to follow the laws? You did read that he got busted and fined, right? Or no…
Basketball is harder work than Baseball. And you need to be very athletic and in shape to keep up in basketball. Baseball does what? Runs maybe to a base or two…stands, eats seeds…masters the concept of hitting a 95 mph fastball. cool. Nice try though.
NBA
Nothing but A-holes
Big brush Glen. Did you get that at your last meeting of the KKK? The fact is cannabis has been used by over 100 million Americans. Do you hold equal disdain for them too?
I don’t care about the weed. They’re a bunch of overpaid jerks
You know, I think they should draft at random. Lets say by STATE… not outsource from other states/colleges. MINNESOTANS. Make it like a yearly Olympics between states… didn’t make it this year to the finals, next year draft some newcomers… Make it more interesting.
I’ve never been to a wolves game -they’ve always been awful.
That and yes, they are WAY over paid jerks.
And if you wanna play the game, $75k a year to play basketball sounds a lot better than any 8-5 job out there… do you realize how many people would play basketball for $75k for a year? Man they could make so much more money.
He can’t be the only one in the organization. Someone was smoking something when they signed Spanish bench player Ricky Rubio. Must have been something pretty good..
its just a little herb.. big deal
Marijuana makes people lazy, and it might explain why the T-Wolves are having a hard time.
“Marijuana makes people lazy”
False.
People make people lazy. We are all in control of our actions, lazy or motivated.
No substance chooses it for us.
rare to see an NBA player get nailed for pot but no gun! The players assoc. will have to kick him out!
Michael, Man, I love ya! Given your skills & station in life, someplace most of us can only envy, please. please, get your poop in a group. You have a chance to be GREAT! Seize the opportunity! Stay home after midnight and keep the weed in the house!.
