Wis. Priest Convicted Of Theft

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Hudson priest has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing more than $10,000 from a church charity account.
The Rev. Daniel Dahlberg pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft during an appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court Thursday. District Attorney says Dahlberg paid $13,000 in restitution to St. Patrick Church. The priest was accused of stealing from a parish account used to help needy families to support his gambling habit. Defense attorney James Remington says Dahlberg has completed a treatment program.
The priest left St. Patrick shortly before he was charged on April 4. Judgment on a no contest plea to a felony theft charge was deferred for two years.
The Superior Telegram says Dahlberg was also ordered to do 100 hours of community service.
One Comment
At least he left the kids alone! (hopefully)
Offfffffffff course…..
Stealing from an account for the needy, to support his gambling, nice touch.
How can a priest do this…where is the world heading to? who else do we turn to for consolation and solace if some priest are acting this way?. God please intervene. I am stunned by this kind os selfish gesture by one of high morals, public regard and esteem. Its a shame. But i still know this ” that there are some few priest who are very different, and would prefer death than to commit such an attrocity against the will of the downtrodden and needy”…”i know we stil have some descent priests out there”. this reminds me of what such priest mean when they are on the pulpit “Do what i say but not what i do”. This is the last thing humanity wants. Please ‘Mr Priest RESIGN and be a layman like us”. Its better being a layman than become the prodigan priest. That is deceit to God and your conscience.Lets remember, each of us are called upon to make the world a better place by impacting the lives of each person we have the opportunity to. But such people have the opportunity…and they prefer to squander it, and instead take it for granted.
“I still beleive everyone is good in the heart even if they are proven guilty”. (Sullivan Anye Ade)
There is a simple answer to your question, God doesn’t exist. This kind of stuff is proof for me.
Let ’em dip the wick and this stuff wouldn’t happen!