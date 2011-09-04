Update: Duck, Duck Goose Or Gray Duck?

It appears this editor is not aware that Wisconsinites and Minnesotans have different titles for the childish game in which a player walks around a circle of sitting people and taps on each one’s head announcing either “duck” or “goose”.
Excuse me, “duck” or “gray duck”.
I grew up in Minnesota, but I have a lot of family in Wisconsin. Although I’m positive I played the game many times in my childhood, don’t recall the title ever being an point of debate in either state.
What do you think? When played in Minnesota, is it “goose” or “gray duck”?
Gray Duck of course. Goose is just too boring. Gray Duck helps you learn your colors. 🙂
Gray Duck! And for variety you can give each duck a color.
Leave it to those darn nudists to screw things up. ;o)
I grew up in Missouri, and it was “goose” there, as well. Sorry, Wisconsin.
Gray duck for all the folks in Minnesota! http://duckduckgrayduck.wordpress.com/
Duck duck grey duck is a way to teach colors to children, every time you tap a head you name a different color. Minnesotans value education.