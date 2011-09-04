Update: Duck, Duck Goose Or Gray Duck?

Geese
(credit: Lori Peterson)

It appears this editor is not aware that Wisconsinites and Minnesotans have different titles for the childish game in which a player walks around a circle of sitting people and taps on each one’s head announcing either “duck” or “goose”.

Excuse me, “duck” or “gray duck”.

I grew up in Minnesota, but I have a lot of family in Wisconsin. Although I’m positive I played the game many times in my childhood, don’t recall the title ever being an point of debate in either state.

What do you think? When played in Minnesota, is it “goose” or “gray duck”?

  1. Jenny says:
    September 4, 2011 at 9:26 pm

    Gray Duck of course. Goose is just too boring. Gray Duck helps you learn your colors. 🙂

  2. Popcorn Mice says:
    September 4, 2011 at 9:29 pm

    Gray Duck! And for variety you can give each duck a color.

  3. Jerry, St. Paul says:
    September 4, 2011 at 10:25 pm

    Leave it to those darn nudists to screw things up. ;o)

  4. Meg says:
    September 5, 2011 at 11:39 am

    I grew up in Missouri, and it was “goose” there, as well. Sorry, Wisconsin.

  5. J.J. Bugs says:
    November 6, 2011 at 4:32 pm

    Gray duck for all the folks in Minnesota! http://duckduckgrayduck.wordpress.com/

  6. Amy Freyberger says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Duck duck grey duck is a way to teach colors to children, every time you tap a head you name a different color. Minnesotans value education.

