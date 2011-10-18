Bite Of Minnesota: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

There is no doubt in my mind that squash season has arrived. Last week I filled my home with the scent of roasted pumpkin and curry spices from a curried pumpkin and wild rice soup and this week I used the rest of my thyme and parsley for a squash and caramelized onion lasagna. Something about roasting squash feels so homey; so comfortable. It’s a great way to ease into winter.

The added bonus to using squash? Roasting the seeds. It’s so easy to do and you can use seeds from any squash, not just pumpkin. Cooking time may vary slightly depending on the size of the seeds, but keep an eye on them and roast to your liking.

Here is what you do to make a tasty snack:

• Separate the seeds from the membrane; rinse and pat dry.

• Preheat an oven to 350 degrees

• Toss seeds with a drizzle of olive oil and your favorite seasonings like smoked salt, BBQ, herbs, or just salt and pepper.

• Bake in a single layer on a rimmed cookie sheet for 15-20 minutes, or until lightly browned.

• Let cool and store in an airtight container.