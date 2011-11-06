In Case You Missed It: Sunday Morning Show Highlights

Filed Under: Children's Hospitals And Clinics, David Schultz, Esme Murphy, King Wilson, Kurt Zellers, Minneapolis, WCCO Sunday Morning Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Didn’t get a chance to watch the WCCO-TV Sunday Morning show with Esme Murphy? We’ve got all the segments for you here.

Esme Murphy had House Speaker Kurt Zellers and Hamline Law Expert David Schultz in studio to talk about various topics with the Minnesota Vikings and stadium efforts. She also interviewed King Wilson on electronic gaming, and local musicians are helping raise money for Children’s Hospitals and Clinics with a CD that will be released next weekend.

Check out all the segments below.

Kurt Zellers Talks Vikings Stadium With Esme Murphy

David Schultz Talks Vikings Stadium Lease With Esme Murphy

King Wilson Talks Electronic Gaming With Esme Murphy

CD Release Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals And Clinics


Comments

One Comment

  1. Colleen Foxworthy says:
    February 8, 2012 at 8:11 am

    I am looking for the episode that aired on Sunday morning the 5th of Feb. on ALS or Lou Gerhgs Disease. Please let me know how to get a copy of it.
    thankyou.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. r Thoms (@nethomp12) says:
    November 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Not pleased with Esmes’ commentaries on SNLs skit on Trump this morning or any news cast. I don’t care to hear personal opinions, smirks, sarcastic jokes on the news…the news should be just that…news. you’re turning the media into propaganda which, if it is legal, should not be legal. Smacks of the old Communist rag, the Russian Pravda. We didn’t used to have such an opinionated bunch of TV talking heads trying to sway their viewers. News flash ….you’re alienating a huge portion if your viewers!!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch