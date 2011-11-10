Mall Of America Is Walkers’ Paradise Before Stores Open

November 10, 2011 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Mall Of America, Mall Stars, Walkers, Walking

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — We think of the Mall Of America as a shopping Mecca — a place where people spend their hard-earned money. But about 200 Minnesotans have found it to be the perfect place to get their daily walk in.

Doctors say walking for just 30 minutes a day can reduce your risk of heart disease. That’s why every morning the Mall Stars, a walking group, check into the MOA.

Some stores don’t open until 10 a.m., but the building is full of life long before anyone buys a single item. The group walks, stops to talk, and pays attention to their surroundings.

“They change the stores all the time,” said Phyllis Dircks, a Mall Star.

“It’s interesting. At some of our meetings we’ve had speakers at the mall and they might make reference to a store on third floor and a Mall Star will correct them and say ‘no that’s on the second (floor),'” said Dan Everson, Mall Stars Coordinator.

Dircks said she began walking at the building when the mall opened.

“That was 19 years ago and four years ago I got the oxygen,” she said.

Not even her emphysema can slow her down.

“In the last 12 months she’s walked 293 out of the 365 days,” said Everson.

On a good day, she can walk about an hour and a half and her determination recently paid off. Her fellow Mall Stars, also her friends, recently named her “Walker of the Year”.

“I come because sometimes it’s the only thing I do — the only walking. And I feel you have to walk every day,” said Dircks.

“She’s tenacious and does not give up,” said Everson.

The Mall Stars keep track of how many hours all 200 members walk and they’re given the results at a monthly meeting.

Some of them, including Dircks, don’t bother paying attention to the numbers anymore. They’re there for each other and the exercise.

If you would like to join the Mall Stars, you can pick up a brochure at any guest service desk

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sam says:
    November 10, 2011 at 11:42 am

    They should open up a morning and late night fitness center there; have it available before and after stores open. I would love to run around the mall when hardly anyone is there and no shoppers. Then stop by the fitness center to get a shower.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. me says:
    November 10, 2011 at 1:16 pm

    So much for a peaceful uncrowded walk in the mornings on my way to catch the train. Now that this has become public knowledge another peaceful place will become noisey and bustling with people…uggggg guess I need to find another quite peaceful place to walk now.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. uggs says:
    November 20, 2011 at 1:53 am

    I agree with you, but please look at uggs.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia