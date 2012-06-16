March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

DeRusha Eats: Devil’s Advocate Serves Up Meatballs

June 16, 2012 12:46 PM By Jason DeRusha
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The hottest trend in restaurants across the country has arrived in the Twin Cities.

A Minneapolis bar – Devil’s Advocate — has opened with a menu consisting almost entirely of meatballs.

When veteran bar/restaurant owner Erik Forsberg took over the cursed restaurant space on 10th Street and Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, he kept the concept a secret.

“Even our staff didn’t know until they were through training, and everyone was like, ‘What’s the menu going to be?'” Forsberg said. “It’s meatballs. I swear I was gonna have employees walking out.”

Chef Nathan Beauchamp makes a great standard meatball. His spicy pork is particularly outstanding.

But that’s only the beginning — how about a buffalo chicken ball?

“It has a little bit of celery in there, some hot sauce — tastes just like a buffalo wing,” he said.

Said Forsberg: “What you don’t realize is you can do anything in the form of a meatball.”

They’ve done taco meatballs and gyro meatballs; almost anything will work.

Devil’s Advocate’s prices are cheap by downtown standards, as $6 gets you a two-ball sandwich.

And the meats and chickens largely come from some top notch local farms.

“A lot of places try to be a lot of things to a lot of people,” Forsberg said. “I’m not trying to be all that. I’m just trying to serve really great beer, really great wine, and really good made-from-scratch food.”

