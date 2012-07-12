Fighter Jet Crashes In Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A pilot suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when his fighter jet overshot the runway at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, and ended up near Flying Cloud Drive.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a privately-owned Russian MiG fighter jet was attempting a landing at the airport, but overshot the runway. Crews said that the plane slid through the fence at the airport.

Pat Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, says the pilot was flying in for this weekend’s AirExpo event. The pilot was arriving from Michigan.

The MiG aircraft’s parachute collapsed upon landing, causing the plane to be unable to slow down in time to stop on the runway.

“The aircraft landed, but continued to roll past the runway, and ended up stopping on Flying Cloud Drive,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the airport remains closed because that parachute is still on the airfield. He said the FAA is on scene to investigate.

The pilot was able to walk out of the plane with only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the City of Eden Prairie said southbound Flying Cloud Drive will be closed between Pioneer Trail and Charlson Road for “a significant amount of time” and drivers should consider an alternate route.