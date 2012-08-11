Fun Mall Of America Facts

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the Mall of America’s 20th birthday.
Here are some fun facts about the monstrous mall that resides where Metropolitan Stadium once stood.
Seven Yankee Stadiums would fit inside Mall of America.
Mall of America’s 13,300 tons of steel is nearly twice the amount than in the Eiffel Tower.
Walking distance around one level of Mall of America is .57 of a mile.
Spending 10 minutes in every store would take a shopper more than 86 hours to complete their visit to Mall of America.
More than 5,000 couples have been married at Mall of America since opening in August of 1992.
