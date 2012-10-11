Elevating Dreams In St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK (WCCO) — The arts are alive and well in the west metro.

The new sculpture is called the Dream Elevator.

It’s on the corner of Wooddale Avenue and 36th Street in St. Louis Park, and the artist of this dream weaver tower hopes to inspire people to new heights.

At first glance you might think Randy Walker is Superman, scaling the 45-foot Dream Elevator sculpture.

“I don’t like heights, but I’m not deathly afraid of them,” he said. “When it’s about the art, I get over that fear.”

The project has been in the works for five years. The Dream Elevator was inspired by the first concrete tubular grain elevator that was built back in 1899. It’s still standing along the Greenway, not far from the new sculpture.

“It’s based on the spirit and innovation that went into building that,” Walker said. “On top of the concrete is a stainless steel meshed tower. And it’s been bead blasted so it will just remain that way.”

Walker is using four different special colored fiber cords to weave patterns inside the tall tower.

“Blue, burgundy, yellow, and a red,” he said.

When the project is complete, a beam of light will stand at the base; illuminating the colorful cords. The artist is hoping the sculpture will help to uplift the spirits of the residents across the way at the new Towerlight Senior Living Community.

“I hope it inspires them to talk, to wonder, to look, to watch the light change on it,” Walker said.

The sculpture should be finished next week, just in time for the senior center’s grand opening.