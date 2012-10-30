LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: LIVE Coverage From CBS News | At Least 50 Killed | MN Politicians Respond

Minnesota Records 10th Fungal Meningitis Case

The New England Compounding Center is shown here on October 5, 2012 in Framingham, Massachusetts. The pharmacy is currently being investigated for producing a contaminated steroid shot that included the meningitis fungus that has killed at least five people.
(credit: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has confirmed its 10th case of fungal meningitis as part of a national outbreak tied to tainted steroids from a Massachusetts pharmacy.

The initial announcement from the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday did not give details about the patient.

The department has said around 985 patients associated with six Minnesota clinics received injectable steroids linked to the fungal meningitis outbreak that were produced by the New England Compounding Center.

Some 111 Minnesota clinics in all have received drugs from the facility.

Nationally, the tainted steroids have been linked to more than 350 illnesses and 25 deaths in 19 states.

