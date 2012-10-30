Minnesota Records 10th Fungal Meningitis Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has confirmed its 10th case of fungal meningitis as part of a national outbreak tied to tainted steroids from a Massachusetts pharmacy.
The initial announcement from the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday did not give details about the patient.
The department has said around 985 patients associated with six Minnesota clinics received injectable steroids linked to the fungal meningitis outbreak that were produced by the New England Compounding Center.
Some 111 Minnesota clinics in all have received drugs from the facility.
Nationally, the tainted steroids have been linked to more than 350 illnesses and 25 deaths in 19 states.
