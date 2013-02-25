Losses Mounting As Orchestra Lockout Enters 5th Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Minnesota Orchestra’s lockout continues into its fifth month, Minneapolis officials are grappling with the economic impact of lots of lost revenue.
CEO Melvin Tennant, of the city’s convention and visitors organization Meet Minneapolis, says the estimate of total revenue lost — including losses due to unsold tickets — could be as much as $2 million over the course of a year.
Orchestra officials say unsold tickets would account for just under $6 million. Tennant says the losses are mounting by the day with no scheduled concerts in sight.
NewsRadio 830 WCCO’s Laura Oakes Reports
The orchestra was scheduled to play at the Minneapolis Convention Center this season while Orchestra Hall is undergoing renovations.
Tennant says the lost convention center revenue is roughly $75,000, not to mention another $245,000 in potential parking revenues and money not being spent by orchestra patrons in local restaurants, bars and hotels.
