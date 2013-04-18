Mpls Mayor Declares Friday Ski-To-Work Day

By Edgar Linares
Filed Under: Edgar Linares, Minneapolis, Nice Ride, R.T. Rybak, UCare Tri-Loppet
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the snow falling in the metro, you’re more likely to hit a ski hill rather than a bike trail. Now, Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak has declared Friday Ski-To-Work-Day in the city.

City officials say they’re doing this to promote healthy living and alternative commuting, much like their Nice Ride program with the green bicycles.

Anyone who skis more than three miles to work on Friday, April 19, and verifies it with a picture, can receive a free entry to the UCare Tri-Loppet.

The Tri-Loppet is a summer festival featuring a number of outdoor sports as well as music and food.

Those willing to give it a shot must “like” the Loppet Foundations Facebook Page and post their image there. All pictures must be posted by midnight Friday to qualify.

More from Edgar Linares
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch