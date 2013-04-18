Mpls Mayor Declares Friday Ski-To-Work Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the snow falling in the metro, you’re more likely to hit a ski hill rather than a bike trail. Now, Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak has declared Friday Ski-To-Work-Day in the city.
City officials say they’re doing this to promote healthy living and alternative commuting, much like their Nice Ride program with the green bicycles.
Anyone who skis more than three miles to work on Friday, April 19, and verifies it with a picture, can receive a free entry to the UCare Tri-Loppet.
The Tri-Loppet is a summer festival featuring a number of outdoor sports as well as music and food.
Those willing to give it a shot must “like” the Loppet Foundations Facebook Page and post their image there. All pictures must be posted by midnight Friday to qualify.
