Peek Inside The House That Was Once Jimmy Jam’s

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’ve been on Lake Minnetonka, it’s a house you’ve most likely seen. In fact, it’s hard to miss the nearly 23,000-square-foot property.
And it’s going for a comparative steal.
Jimmy Jam’s former house sold for $7 million in 2006, after he built it for $10 million in 1991. Now it’s for sale for $4.499 million dollars.
To keep it running, there are 12 furnaces and 7 air conditioners.
There are 7 bedroom and 11 bathrooms. If that’s not enough, there’s 300 feet of lake shore on Minnetonka.
The dining room table cannot be moved — it’s made of solid marble and was brought in with a crane before the roof went on the home.
Other unique features include windows in the garage that can be seen from the indoor pool to display high end cars, a wing for the “staff,” and a 12-inch subwoofer inside the king bed frame.
Janet Jackson had her own room at the home, complete with a fireplace, wet bar, and a salon across the hall.
It’s a foreclosure property, but Edina Realty Wayzata agent Scott Stabeck says this is a good sign for the market that it’s now for sale.
