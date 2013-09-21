Winter Storm: Forecast | Weather Center | RadarRead: Significant Snow To Hit Southern MN Overnight

Coon Rapids Couple Celebrates 70 Years Of Marriage

September 21, 2013 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Coon Rapids, David Porter, Eleanor Swanson, Love, Marriage, Wedding Anniversary, Will Swanson

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – Love can last a life time, and Coon Rapids residents Will and Eleanor Swanson are living proof.

They met in kindergarten back in the 20s, which is when Eleanor said her crush started.

Saturday, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Watch the video above to see WCCO photojournalist David Porter’s piece on how this couple’s love has stood the test of time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Becky Brown says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Wil passed away this Saturday and Eleanor passed away this Thursday morning, is there any way this video could be reposted in memory of them? Thanks.

