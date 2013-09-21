Coon Rapids Couple Celebrates 70 Years Of Marriage

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – Love can last a life time, and Coon Rapids residents Will and Eleanor Swanson are living proof.
They met in kindergarten back in the 20s, which is when Eleanor said her crush started.
Saturday, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Watch the video above to see WCCO photojournalist David Porter’s piece on how this couple’s love has stood the test of time.
One Comment
Wil passed away this Saturday and Eleanor passed away this Thursday morning, is there any way this video could be reposted in memory of them? Thanks.