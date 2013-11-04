MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Good Question: Why Do Women Get Cellulite?

November 4, 2013 10:37 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Abdomen, Aillina Health Clinic, Body Fat, Buttocks, Cellulite, Cindi Lockhart, Dermatology, diet, Elizabeth Farhat, Exercise, Fat, Good Question, Heather Brown, Hormones, Lifetime Fitness, Stomach, Thighs, Well-Balanced Diet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every year, people spend billions of dollars trying to get rid of cellulite, a condition that occurs in 70-90 percent of women.

Men get it too, but it’s very rare.

So, that had us wondering: Why do women get cellulite?

According to Dr. Elizabeth Farhat, a dermatologist with Allina Health Clinic, the big reason is hormones.

Estrogen means women tend to have more fat than men, but where they store it and the structure of the skin play major contributing factors.

“In women, the skin and the underlying connective tissue is thinner and the fat layer is actually thicker. In men, their skin is actually thicker, the underlying connective tissue is thicker and their fat layer is thinner,” Dr. Farhat said. “So, the fat cells are not able to protrude out as much and cause that dimpled appearance in men.”

Men are more likely to hold their fat in their abdomen, while women store it in the buttocks and thighs. The reason cellulite is visible is because the muscles push out the fat against the connective tissues and skin.

Dr. Farhat says that because we move the muscles more in our lower body, they push out more against the fat layer. For men who carry weight in their stomach, that’s not as much of an issue.

“Your stomach is not a big muscle that you’re flexing all the time,” she said. “The hips and thighs you’re using to move around, and that’s causing more tension to push that fat out to the surface.”

Dr. Farhat says cellulite is hereditary, and those massages or creams advertised on television don’t work.

“Unfortunately, there is no scientific evidence showing that those are helpful,” she said. “So I probably would not waste your money on creams.”

Experts say only a well-balanced diet and exercise that includes strength training will help a woman reduce cellulite.

Cindi Lockhart, senior program manager of nutrition and health coaching at Lifetime Fitness, recommends leg presses, squats and lunges to improve the muscle tone in thighs and buttocks.

Combined with an active lifestyle, overall body fat will decrease.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

One Comment

  1. Tadeusz Zyl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    My wife has been fighting with this – she tried with great results:
    https://goo.gl/7b3VKF

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia