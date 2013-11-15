Curiocity: Mike’s Mix — Parlour’s Great Pumpkin

Every Friday, Mike Augustyniak will be picking up a new cocktail recipe from a local mixologist. Throughout November, he’s getting his inspirations from Parlour in downtown Minneapolis. This week’s selection: The Great Pumpkin, a festive cocktail perfect for Thanksgiving gatherings.

Ingredients

2 oz. Your favorite blended scotch (I use Pig’s Nose)

0.5 oz. Pumpkin Ale Liqueur*

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 Dash Angostura Bitters

Top off with favorite ginger beer (I use my own home made ginger beer, but Reed’s Ginger Beer is great as well)

Garnish: Lime wheel

*Pumpkin Ale Liqueur: Combine 1 part favorite pumpkin ale (I use Southern Tier Pumking Ale), 1 part granulated sugar, 1 cinnamon stick, 5 cloves, 1 star anise, 1 tsp all spice berries in large saucepan over high heat. Continuously stir (for approximately 10 minutes) until the “beer syrup” expands to a large frothy head. Once the expansive beer head is over the top of the pot, turn heat off immediately. Take large spoon and scoop the foam off of the surface and let cool until room temp. Strain out all the solid ingredients. Add 4 oz. favorite cognac to 20 oz. of “beer syrup” and stir. Strain mixture into glass bottle and serve.

Tools Needed

Jigger (for measuring)

Mixing tin or Boston shaker

Directions

Combine scotch, lime juice, pumpkin liqueur and bitters in mixing tin, fill with ice, shake vigorously. Double strain into Collins glass filled with fresh ice.

Taste Test

If you’re not a fan of scotch, don’t let that stop you from trying this drink. I thought I wasn’t a scotch fan, but I tried this drink and loved it – and so did Lauren Casey. The smokiness of the scotch is balanced nicely by the flavor of the pumpkin ale concoction. Speaking of the liqueur: the Pumpkin Ale season actually begins in August… and, while it’s a little difficult to find on store shelves this late in the season, it’s not impossible to find. Making the liqueur is no more involved than the simple syrup (it will take about 10 minutes) and, because it’s fortified with cognac, it will last forever in the fridge. Don’t be intimidated!

About Parlour

Parlour is the bar beneath Borough Restaurant in the North Loop of Minneapolis. “With craft cocktails and a smaller menu, it’s the perfect place to relax with friends,” their website promises.

