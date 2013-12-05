Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

December 5, 2013 9:23 AM By Natalie Nyhus
Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we get ready for the weekend, we want to help you get ready, too. And with these frigid winter temps coming this weekend, here are some events to keep you toasty.

Fine Spirits Classic
Warm up tonight at the Fine Spirits Classic at Mill City Nights. Learn about bitters and how to make the perfect Old Fashioned. There will be food, a DJ, and a chance to taste high end spirits. And the timing is perfect — today is Repeal Day, the 80th anniversary of the end of prohibition.

Landmark Center’s Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar
You could check some things off of your to do list at some local shopping events. St. Paul’s Landmark Center is holding its Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar through Saturday. More than 70 Minnesota artisans will be there.

American Swedish Institute’s Julmarknad
If you’re willing to brave the cold, go to the American Swedish Institute’s Julmarknad Saturday and Sunday. It’s an an outdoor handcraft fair with wares for sale by 20 local artisans. On Saturday, there will be a bake sale, and kids can meet the Swedish Christmas Elf.

Winter Bike Expo
The winter biking population keeps on growing in Minnesota. This Saturday and Sunday, those warriors can gather at the Freewheel Midtown Bike Center in Minneapolis for the Winter Bike Expo. Learn about winter cycling, and test out new gadgets.

