Oil Train Derailment Causes Massive Explosion In ND

CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating part of a North Dakota town near the scene of a fiery oil train derailment.
Cass County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tara Morris says as many as 300 Casselton residents may be evacuated.
Morris says there’s no immediate danger. It’s a precaution in case winds change as some derailed cars continue to burn.
Investigators couldn’t get close to the blaze and estimates of how many cars caught fire varied.
BNSF Railway Co. says it believes about 20 cars caught fire after its oil train left the tracks about 2:10 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says it thinks 10 cars were on fire.
No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
It happened about a mile outside of Casselton, a town of 2,400 about 25 miles west of Fargo.
