Le Sueur Teen Dies After Sledding Accident

LE SUEUR, Minn. (AP) — A Le Sueur teen has died after a sledding accident at a friend’s house.
A Mankato Free Press report says Katelyn Hank died on Tuesday.
She was a junior at Le Sueur-Henderson High School.
The school plans to have clergy and counselors on hand Thursday and Friday for any students who may need counseling.
Superintendent Rich Hanson says Hank was the captain of the tennis team and involved in theater.
He says she was “just a really good kid,” and his thoughts were with the Hank family.
