St. Paul Planning Redevelopment Of Ford Plant Site

Filed Under: Ford Motor Company, Ford Plant, Mayor Chris Coleman, Minnesota, Mississippi River, Redevelopment, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been more than a year since the Ford Plant shut down in St. Paul. Now, the city is talking about its plans for redevelopment.

The 125-acre site along the Mississippi River was used by Ford Motor Company for nearly 100 years before shutting down and demolition leveled the 2 million square feet of buildings to the ground.

The city will begin pollution studies, zoning research and transportation planning.

Mayor Chris Coleman says it’s a unique opportunity for St. Paul.

“I truly believe this site can be one of the greenest, cleanest and most well-connected sites anywhere in the country. A community where a diverse range of income, culture and interest are reflected in a range of housing, jobs and recreation,” Coleman said.

It is expected that Ford Motor Company will sell the property next year.

