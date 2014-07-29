Activists Stand By Al Flowers In Wake Of Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community activists are standing by one of their own after Al Flowers says he was assaulted by police at his home in south Minneapolis.

Flowers was arrested Saturday after police say he didn’t cooperate with them as they issued a search warrant for the arrest of his 16-year-old daughter.

Flowers says officers dragged him out of the house and slammed his head.

On Tuesday, Flowers and other community activists met up at the Minneapolis Urban League to discuss the incident.

Police say one of their officers was injured and had to be treated at the hospital.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Flowers says he’s not ready to give up his fight.

He was released from jail Sunday afternoon.

“I thought I did everything right, and I got caught off guard,” he said. “And once they attacked I felt every blow. I felt every 30 to 40 blows to my head.”

His daughter turned herself in and was released after an investigation showed she was in compliance with her home monitoring system.

Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says she can’t talk about the case because it’s still under investigation.