Duke The Dog Sworn In As Mayor Of Cormorant, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every dog has his day and Saturday is it for Duke the dog.

Duke was elected mayor of the northwestern Minnesota community of Cormorant, and he was sworn in Saturday.

Organizer Tammy Odegaard says Duke got gussied up Friday night, his second trip to the groomer since his election.

“He spends a lot of time at the dairy farm next door,” Odegaard said, who notes she’s now a member of Duke’s staff. “So, twice in, like, seven days for him is, like, it’s never happened. So I’m sure he’s wondering what’s going on with just that.”

His first grooming took five hours and came after the majority of the town’s 12 voters backed him in the balloting.

The town pulled out all the stops for the 10 a.m. ceremony during Cormorant’s annual fair.

“We’ll have him put his little paw on the bible, going to have him have the little oath,” Odegaard said. “Of course, he’s not going to repeat it. It would be awesome if he would bark, but who knows? He’s a country dog, so he’s not used to performing on cue.”

During the two-minute inauguration ceremony, Steve Sorenson, chairman of Cormorant Township, greeted Duke and set forth his duties.

“You are about to em-bark upon a great time of service, tremendous personal and professional growth,” Sorenson said. “If you accept this challenge and these responsibilities, please bark or pant.”

Duke panted.

“I think that qualifies,” Sorenseon said.

As for the mayor’s salary, a pet food store is donating a year’s supply of kibble to reward him for his service.

