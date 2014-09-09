Police Seek Suspect In Fridley Adult Entertainment Store Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fridley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at an adult entertainment store.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:52 a.m. on Aug. 22. At Fantasy Gifts House on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive in Fridley. Authorities said a lone male entered the business and shopped around for about 30 minutes until other customers left the store.

The suspect then went behind the counter of the store, where a lone female was working. The suspect displayed a black handgun in his right hand and ordered the employee to give him all the money in the cash register, including the rolls of coins. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and was forced to lay on the floor while the man fled the store on foot. The employee was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and some merchandise from the business.

Police said the suspect, seen on surveillance video, is described as an Asian male in his early 20s about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a goatee style beard with short black hair and a tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing black, white and maroon striped polo shirt at the time of the robbery with long black shorts and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Fridley Police at (763) 572-3629.