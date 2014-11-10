10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | 'It Won't Ever Leave Me' | Navy Dive Team Remembers

Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself In Carlton Co.

November 10, 2014 7:25 AM
Carlton County, Hunting Accident, Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office, Paul Scholl, Robert Duane Peterson

AUTOMBA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s authorities say a hunter has died after accidentally shooting himself while in his deer stand in Carlton County.

The victim is identified as 69-year-old Robert Duane Peterson of Nowthen. The man’s son says he dropped off his father at his deer stand in Automba Township about 6 a.m. Sunday. And when he arrived to pick him up about 10:30 a.m. he found his father had died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Peterson is the second hunter killed during the opening weekend of Minnesota’s firearms deer season.

Mahnomen County sheriff’s officials say 50-year-old Paul Scholl, of Laporte, was shot while hunting southeast of Mahnomen in northwestern Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. The shooting is under investigation.

