Fmr. ICU Patient Gives Back To Hospital On Thanksgiving

November 27, 2014 4:11 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities woman is giving thanks Thursday with a special visit to the people who saved her life.

Three years ago Janis Houston landed in the ICU at Abbott Northwestern after contracting a rare disease known as East African sleeping sickness.

For two months the ICU staff fought to keep her alive.

Each year since, to say thank you, Houston and her husband have provided a Thanksgiving meal catered by Forepaugh’s Restaurant for the ICU staff and families receiving care there.

“To be able to thank them, personally and collectively, for the miracles they pull off every day. And a lot of the time pretty thanklessly. It means everything to our family,” Houston said.

Houston remained in the hospital for five months.

The nurses and doctors told WCCO it’s always special to have Houston return and meet with other families in the unit.

