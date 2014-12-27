Research Says Most Fail At New Year’s Resolutions

December 27, 2014 6:52 PM By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: New Year's Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Resolutions, Resolutions, Saving Money, Weight Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Millions of Americans are busy writing up their New Year’s resolutions for 2015.

According to a U.S. government survey, the top resolutions this year are to lose weight, get organized and spend less money.

But research shows only about 8 percent of people actually succeed.

“By and large when you look at people six months later and evaluate how well they did on New Year’s resolutions, typically they are are not wildly successful,” University of St. Thomas psychology professor, John Tauer, said.

“The average fitness New Year’s resolution is surprisingly kept for a whopping eight days,” fitness expert and founder of corecamper.com, Ali Holman, said.

Tauer says it typically takes an environmental change to get someone to change lifelong habits, like someone changing their diet after finding out they have diabetes.

“Hopefully it isn’t a health scare but something has to change the cues that we have,” he said.

Still, the start of a new year can be the kick you need.  People have more success sticking to resolutions if their goals are small and specific.

“Instead of setting this huge goal, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds this year,’ or ‘I’m going to go to the gym every day,’ set that weekly goal,” Holman said.  “Say, ‘In the next seven days this is my goal.’ And then allow for some screw-ups.”

While the numbers may be stacked against you, experts say there is still value in setting goals for a new year, whether it’s Jan. 1 or anytime of the year.

“It’s a reminder that each one of us has areas we want to be better in, but there’s no reason to wait until January,” Tauer said.

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia