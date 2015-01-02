Henn. Co Sherriff’s Son Arrested For DWI

January 2, 2015 10:31 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s son is facing drunk-driving charges.

Maple Grove Police arrested 22-year-old Ryan Stanek Thursday morning after finding him slumped over in a car parked on the street. Police say he refused a breathalyzer.

In a written statement, Sheriff Rich Stanek said, “My son is an adult and he is accountable for his actions. As parents, we are supportive of him during this difficult time.”

This isn’t his first brush with the law. Back in July, Stanek was accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a public park.

