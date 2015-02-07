Eagan’s Fmr. Lockheed Martin Site To Become ‘Central Park Commons’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big piece of land that’s sat vacant for the past four years in Eagan will soon be home to an urban-style retail and office space.
The property is located on the former site of Lockheed Martin — which shutdown in 2011 — at the intersection of Yankee Doodle and Pilot Knob roads.
Eagan City Council approved the new development project Friday night, which will be built by Minneapolis based-company CSM.
The 434,000 square-foot space will be known as Central Park Commons.
The design calls for a mix of retail stores, restaurants medical offices and even a grocery store.
The center is expected to open sometime in 2016.
