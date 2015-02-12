’50 Shades’: Conversation Starter About Sex? Or Movie To Stand Against?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A movie coming out this Valentine’s weekend has a lot of people talking, and whispering.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is based on a book series about a sexual relationship between a man and woman.

One local group is taking a national stand against the film. The Minnesota Child Protection League has turned their website into a pledge site.

It’s asking people take a stand against what they say is violence against women in the movie.

But not everyone sees the film that way.

Ever since the fictional story of Christian Grey became famous, Eden Prairie store owner Theresa Philbun has been reaping the benefits at Touch Boutique.

“It’s been a really big boom for all of the kind of intimate businesses period,” she said.

In fact, some of the items she sells are branded by the book and refer to excerpts.

“The best part is it’s given people license, permission to explore their sexuality,” Philbun said.

While the hope for Philbun is that the movie it will start a conversation between couples, the Minnesota Child Protection League is hoping it will start a conversation between parent and child.

Michelle Lentz is with the group, which fights exploitation of children.

“The opportunity is to have one of the most important conversations they could have with their kids, which is about what is real love, what is respect, what is dignity,” she said.

The group says the movie’s sexual theme is dangerous.

“It’s just not OK to inflict violence on another person, and sadly what’s a main attraction in this movie,” Lentz said.

Philbun agrees the relationship in the story is not a healthy one. However, she says it’s fantasy, and for some that is the point.

Amanda Holberg, the owner of the Minnesota-based Sexual Wellness Institute, says the movie is rated R for a reason, and that undeveloped minds may not be able to see the movie as fiction.

She also believes the movie should be a conversation starter.

Holberg will be part of a book discussion on Fifty Shades at Touch Boutique on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Details can be found here.