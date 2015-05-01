March Madness: Bracket Challenge | 5 Potential Bracket Busters | Gophers To Face Middle Tennessee | More

Employees Quit Recently Raided Burnsville Credit Repair Business

May 1, 2015 8:48 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions remain for both customers and employees following a raid by federal investigators of a local credit repair business.

Months after a WCCO Investigation first exposed complaints, investigators seized documents and computers at United Credit Consultants in Burnsville.

The IRS said UCC is still allowed to do business, and no charges have been brought because of the raid.

However, customers and employees told WCCO that UCC is still closed.

Customers have complained in the past of being overcharged. Some former employees have said their checks consistently bounced.

WCCO has learned at least three employees quit UCC on Thursday. Employees said the company’s owner, Joe McGlynn, told them to take the rest of the week off.

McGlynn has not responded to repeated calls for comment, and customers say no one is picking up the phone.

