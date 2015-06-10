T-STORM WARNINGS: Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan counties until 3:45 p.m. | Forecast | Weather App

Man Found Dead In St. Cloud Is Apparent Homicide Victim

June 10, 2015 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Keita Keletigui, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, St. Cloud, St. Cloud Police Department, Tri-County Crime Stoppers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old man.

Keita Keletigui was found dead in his apartment at 1200 Division Street East Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

Police say there were no signs of a forced entry, but it appears to be a homicide.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping St. Cloud Police with the investigation.

If you have any information, please call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-225-1301, 1-800-255-1301 or go to tricountycrimestoppers.org. You can also text to 274637 (CRIMES), then begin your text tip with “TRITIP.” All tips can be given anonymously by phone, website or text.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch