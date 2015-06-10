Man Found Dead In St. Cloud Is Apparent Homicide Victim

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old man.
Keita Keletigui was found dead in his apartment at 1200 Division Street East Tuesday just before 11 a.m.
Police say there were no signs of a forced entry, but it appears to be a homicide.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping St. Cloud Police with the investigation.
If you have any information, please call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-225-1301, 1-800-255-1301 or go to tricountycrimestoppers.org. You can also text to 274637 (CRIMES), then begin your text tip with “TRITIP.” All tips can be given anonymously by phone, website or text.
