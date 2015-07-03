Accomplish With Kylie: ‘Cookie Cart’ Giving Teens Skills To Succeed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you haven’t had a cookie from Cookie Cart yet, you’ll want to get one as soon as possible.
But it’s about much more than cookies, which Jason DeRusha and Kylie Bearse found out in this week’s Accomplish with Kylie.
Scooping is one of the favorite jobs here at Cookie Cart, but the lessons go far beyond the kitchen. Teens have a chance at a first job that comes with some amazing benefits: they get a chance to develop a resume, learn customer service skills and more.
It’s giving these teens the skills they need to start chasing their dreams.
