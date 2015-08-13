DeRusha Eats (Live): Victory 44 Burger

August 13, 2015 10:00 AM By Jason DeRusha
Filed Under: DeRusha Eats, Erick Harcey, Jason DeRusha, Peterson beef, Revival, Victory 44, WCCO Mid-Morning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We’re talking burgers this month in DeRusha Eats,

We’ve sampled a no-frills burger at fried chicken restaurant Revival and tried the spicy B-52 burger.

This Thursday WCCO Mid-Morning took DeRusha Eats to the ‘CCO Rooftop and spoke with chef Erick Harcey of Victory 44.

Harcey opened Victory 44 in North Minneapolis about seven years ago and you could say he is the godfather of the upscale burger movement in Minneapolis.

“One of the things that’s really unique with our grind is we use Peterson beef,” Harcey said. “We actually use the whole cow — we grind the entire process — and then we add about 20 percent bacon, some butter in there, a little salt, a little pepper.”

A burger and fries is $14, but you can get one half price for the first 44 minutes after 5 p.m.

