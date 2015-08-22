2 Shot In Maple Grove Movie Theater Parking Lot

August 22, 2015 11:12 PM By Rachel Slavik
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A late night shooting Saturday outside a Maple Grove movie theater sent two people to the hospital.

According to Maple Grove police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the AMC theater in Arbor Lakes.

However, officers found the victims at a Wendy’s off 71st Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

“It appears, at this time, the victims left this area, fled this area, and went to another location and that’s where they called 911,” said Capt. Adam Lindquist of the Maple Grove Police Department.

The victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive. They told officers that the shooting occurred at the theater. Police then quickly blocked off a section of the theater parking lot to gather evidence.

“We had officers respond here and the Brooklyn Park location,” Lindquist said. “We’re gathering all the information. We’re going to put as many pieces of the puzzle together. It’s an open investigation and hope to bring closure and figure out exactly what happened and find who’s responsible for the shooting.”

No one inside the theater was hurt. In fact, police believe that moviegoers didn’t know that a shooting had occurred.

“To my knowledge, nobody called here,” Lindquist said. “I think it was during a movie so the first call we got was the location that the victim’s fled to and then we responded here to process the scene.”

Police haven’t made any arrests and haven’t given information on a potential motive. Lindquist said the public is safe.

