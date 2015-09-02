2 Accused Of Stealing Over $35K By Way Of Identity Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two adults are accused of engaging in identity theft and check fraud to steal thousands from a number of victims in the Twin Cities, according to Hennepin County officials.

Mark Girard Ladouceur is facing two counts of identity theft by transfer, possession or use of identity of another person. Jennifer Lynn Storm is facing one count of identity theft by transfer, possession or use of identity of another person.

According to the criminal complaint, from September 2014 through February 2015 Ladouceur and Storm stole more than $35,000 from roughly eight people by way of identity theft.

Officials began looking into Ladoucer in January 2015 after reports from multiple Hennepin County police departments came in that a male, later identified as Ladouceur, was using fraudulent checks at local businesses.

Further investigation found that Storm was seen with Ladouceur on a number of occasions and had had contact with a number of Ladouceur’s victims.

According to the criminal complaint, in one instance Storm worked as a PCA for a woman who reported her and her brother’s CHASE cards having fraudulent charges.

Upon reviewing surveillance tape from the businesses these charges were made at, officials were able to identify Storm and Ladouceur.

Police located Ladouceur’s place of residence and administered a search of the home.

During the search, police found a stock of driver’s licenses, some with Ladouceur’s name some with others, a stack of checks, a sanding block, laminating materials and a printer. Officers also found a grey hooded sweatshirt that Ladouceur had been seen wearing in surveillance footage.

The complaint states that Ladouceur admitted to creating fake licenses and fraudulent checks. He said he received the names from Storm.

When officers questions Storm, she claimed her only connection to Ladouceur was getting rides to Walmart to purchase items and money for drugs, or the drugs themselves.

Storm denied giving Ladouceur any checks or cards and denied cashing any checks for or from him, despite being shown evidence that one of the checks found at Ladouceur’s home had her signature on the back.

The two are currently awaiting formal charges. If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison, a $100,000 fine or both for each count.