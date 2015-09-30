Victim In Hazel Park Shooting Identified

MINNEAPOLIs (WCCO) – St. Paul police have identified the victim who was found shot in a St. Paul park early Tuesday morning.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, around 3 a.m. police responded to a call of an injured person in Hazel Park.
Upon arrival, police found 25-year-old Jerome Edward Hall of St. Paul was critically injured. He died shortly after police arrival.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
One Comment
