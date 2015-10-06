Some Still Waiting For Property Tax & Renter’s Credit Refunds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people in Minnesota say they’re still waiting for their property tax or renter credit refunds.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s Ryan Brown, the department has to check the filings for errors and, at times, additional information is requested. The department is working to process the requests in a timely manner.
Brown says that while the department realizes that some people depend on the money, the department had to balance out the need to ensure the proper people are receiving the refunds and for the proper amount.
As of Oct. 3, 93 percent (or 303,000) of rental credit refunds had been processed. This is approximately 303,000 filings. As of that date, 87 percent (or 373,000) of property tax refund filings had been processed.
One Comment
I’m retired and widowed, living on social security. I filed promptly for my property tax rebate last spring. I have yet to receive it. I rely on my rebate in order to pay the second half of my 2016 property taxes. I’ve never waited so long.
I also have not received the refund and getting through phone is nuts
had a conversation this morning with a rep from the rev dept. I called right at 8 so wait was not long. He said due to identity theft every return is having to be reviewed. I told him that according to the state the renters are suppose to get refunds in August and homeowners in sept. I filed mine back in april online. Still have to review. They will pay interest on delayed payments! He said they hope to have them done by the end of the yr!!!!!!
they should pay interest on holding back refunds—is that true they are paying interest on late
refunds—I hope it cost me money waiting for refund
Sounds like cheap excuses from a democratic state government that only knows how to tax and spend. They don’t want to give our money back! Vote them ou!
Still waiting for my property tax refund. I check all the time and all it says is processing. Come on already!
I filed in March of 2016 and have still not received my refund. I need it badly as I was depending on its receipt no later than September. I have contacted the MN Dept of Revenue several times and they are extremely rude to me, implying that my refund application is under scrutiny ibecsuse I’m attempting to obtain it through fraud. For God’s sake, I’m a retired, low-income senior citizen! It appears that I have no rights to my refund nor rights to the actual reason for wittholding my refund! It’s the State of Minnesota that is fraudulent in its actions upon its honest, low income citizens that pay their taxes!
You recieved my application for my property tax refund on july 5th & I still havent gotten my refund, you people make it impossible to reach you by phone……….It suppose to help pay ones taxes……….right??
Being you are holding my money I will expect interest on it
I’m on Social Security and a $90.49 pension, so I need the money. I have been checking for over a month since I received the one for 2014 on September 18 of last year. All I get is the same response, it was received and it’s being processed since September 18 of this year. I DO NOT believe that explanation. I’m betting they are holding them back. How complicated is a return that only list such a small amount of income and no interest on anything, no deductions, etc. I submitted it the same time as my income return, same as last year. Looks like I’m not the only person with low income who is being taken advantage of.
I filed my property tax refund online through the MN Dept of Revenue site and it was accepted on April 15th, 2016. It has been getting checked for accuracy since July, has not even went to the process stage yet. I wrote several emails, talked to them on the phone, and used their messenger site on facebook. I asked if their “Wheres my Refund” status site worked and I was told yes each time until late October when they said the site does not really work, it will not update where your refund is at, it will only show you when your refund was sent. So they have been misleading everyone by telling them that the site works, and if you call them, the person will only tell you what the broken site will tell you. They have been using this system to keep you in the dark because they won’t tell you they are earning intrest on our money to add to the surplus, which is our money also, to pay for projects like MNSURE, road improvement, and other projects that were not funded. The intrest they earn on your money far exceeds the little intrest you will recieve when or if you ever get your refund..
I too filed for property tax refund in April for my mother-in-law who has Alzheimers and cannot handle her own finances at all. My “status” says “checking for accuracy” and has said the same thing ever since August. I can’t even get through the phone line — all I get is a menu of stuff I don’t want with no option to speak to a real person. We pay one of the highest state tax rates in the country and this is the kind of service we get??!?
This is simply ridiculous!! It is now almost Christmas and I still haven’t received my refund. I have even been down to the Mn. Dept. of Revenue and got absolutely nowhere. It would be nice to know just what is going on that people should have to wait so long for their refund. When it comes to paying our taxes they sure want them on time. I will be talking to my state representative about this problem. I’ve heard enough excuses about having so many to fill and not enough people to handle it all. Take some of our taxes and hire more people then!
have you recieved yours yet. I only ask as I am still waiting for mine to get out of the “checking for accuracy stage”. I do not know how it could be checked for accuracy for 5 months but it is. If my work wanted me to check something for accuracy and I told them it would take 5 months I would be fired.
I filed in July and have been getting the same BS answers from the state. I am getting so tired of hearing about this “surplus” when so many tax payers are owed money. What a farce.
Super frustrating. It is January 6th and I still haven’t received ours either.