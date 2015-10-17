Community Comes Together To Remember 3 Children Killed In Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community came together to remember three children killed in a Minneapolis fire.

The funeral for Latorius, Latoria, and Latorianna Thomas took place Saturday morning. The three siblings were killed in a fire at their home on Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis earlier this month. Investigators say an oven was being used to heat the home at the time.

On Saturday, the funeral brought together family, strangers and even the people who tried to save them.

Three small, white caskets graced the front of Elim Lutheran Church, as hundreds gathered to say their goodbyes to the Thomas children.

“Despite their tragic deaths, Latorious, Latoria and Latorianna have left a lasting impression of their profoundly beautiful innocence,” Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said at the ceremony.

Sheriff Stanek and other community leaders were in attendance, including the firefighters who rushed into the children’s burning home on Oct. 4 to try to save them.

“We’re really just here today to celebrate the lives of these children, and just to grieve a loss,” Mark Lakosky of the Minneapolis Firefighters Association said.

Taneisha Stewar, the children’s mother, didn’t speak at the ceremony. Police say preliminary investigations show Stewart was not at the home when the fire happened, as she had told authorities.

“No one is perfect,” community activist Spike Moss said. “Rally this community. Help this woman. Help her heal. Help her get well.”

As the caskets were carried out of the Church, the community said goodbye to three young lives cut short.

“These beloved children. God bless them, but I know they are in the heart of the lord right now,” Congressman Keith Ellison said. “That’s where they are.”

A spokesperson for the family said that the children’s mother has hired an attorney. He said they may be holding a press conference with the family early next week.