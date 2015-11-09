Police: 1 Killed, 1 Arrested In Aurora American Legion Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at the American Legion in Aurora, Minnesota Sunday evening, according to East Range police.
On Thursday at 9:13 p.m., police responded to the report of a possible shooting at the American Legion. There, officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries.
Police say a 51-year-old Aurora man was arrested in connection to the shooting and placed in St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, Minnesota pending further court proceedings.
Not much information has been released in what led up to the shooting, but the suspect and victim were known by each other and no other suspects are being sought at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
