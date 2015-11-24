Prosecutor: Jamar Clark Case Will Go To Grand Jury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A county prosecutor in Minneapolis says it will be up to a grand jury whether to bring criminal charges against police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman issued a statement Tuesday after repeated requests by black activist groups to make the decision himself rather than go to a grand jury. Protesters have said grand juries are unlikely to indict police officers.
Jamar Clark, 24, was killed in a confrontation with police on Nov. 15. Some community members say he was handcuffed, which police dispute. His death has sparked days of protests.
(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment