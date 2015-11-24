Prosecutor: Jamar Clark Case Will Go To Grand Jury

November 24, 2015 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Grand Jury, Jamar Clark, Mike Freeman, Police Shooting, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A county prosecutor in Minneapolis says it will be up to a grand jury whether to bring criminal charges against police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman issued a statement Tuesday after repeated requests by black activist groups to make the decision himself rather than go to a grand jury. Protesters have said grand juries are unlikely to indict police officers.

Jamar Clark, 24, was killed in a confrontation with police on Nov. 15. Some community members say he was handcuffed, which police dispute. His death has sparked days of protests.

(© Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch